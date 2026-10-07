Pacibekitug Market Size, Sales Forecast, And Competitive Analysis - 2034 Phase III-Ready IL-6 Therapy Targets Major Cardiovascular Growth Opportunities In The 7MM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pacibekitug combines strong Phase II efficacy, quarterly dosing, a large residual-risk population and Novartis' reach-key drivers of adoption and market positioning.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pacibekitug Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pacibekitug Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Through 2034

The "Pacibekitug Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report delivers a comprehensive assessment of pacibekitug across cardiovascular disorders, Graves ophthalmopathy, kidney disorders and abdominal aortic aneurysm. It evaluates the therapy's clinical development, commercial potential, competitive positioning and projected sales across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan.

Key Factors Supporting Pacibekitug Market Growth

Pacibekitug's opportunity is led by the substantial burden of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and persistent inflammation among patients receiving established treatments. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization. Despite the availability of statins and newer lipid-lowering therapies, many patients continue to have elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), indicating residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk.

Clinical evidence has strengthened interest in inflammation as a therapeutic target. The CANTOS trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated that IL-1? inhibition reduced major adverse cardiovascular events. Pacibekitug targets IL-6, a downstream inflammatory cytokine associated with systemic inflammation, supporting its potential role in cardiovascular and other inflammatory conditions.

In May 2025, Tourmaline Bio reported positive topline results from the Phase II TRANQUILITY trial. Monthly dosing at 15 mg produced an hs-CRP reduction of more than 85%, while 50 mg quarterly dosing achieved a reduction of more than 86%. All treatment arms reached p< 0.0001 compared with placebo, and adverse event rates were comparable to placebo. These findings support continued development while reducing some of the clinical uncertainty surrounding the investigational asset.

Pacibekitug also demonstrated deep inflammatory biomarker reduction with once-quarterly dosing. Its potential once-every-3-month administration could support adherence and differentiate the therapy from biologics requiring more frequent dosing, particularly in large chronic-care populations.

Novartis Acquisition and Recent Development

In September 2025, Novartis announced an agreement to acquire Tourmaline Bio, Inc. for approximately $1.4 billion, with pacibekitug as the central strategic asset. Novartis described pacibekitug as "Phase III-ready" and positioned it as a complement to its cardiovascular portfolio. The acquisition provides access to Novartis' global cardiovascular infrastructure, development capabilities, payer relationships and launch expertise, potentially accelerating late-stage development and future commercialization.

Pacibekitug Drug Profile

Pacibekitug is an investigational, long-acting fully human IgG2 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and neutralizes IL-6 signaling. It is designed for low-volume subcutaneous administration and has an extended half-life that may support quarterly dosing. Originally developed by Pfizer Inc. for autoimmune diseases including Crohn's Disease and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, the asset has since been repositioned for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Chronic Kidney Disease with elevated inflammation, Thyroid Eye Disease and other inflammatory conditions.

Pacibekitug Market Report Scope



Current and forecasted Pacibekitug sales through 2034 across the 7MM.

Market size analysis for cardiovascular disorders, Graves ophthalmopathy, kidney disorders and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Assessment of mechanism of action, dosage, administration and clinical development.

Clinical trial analysis covering interventions, conditions, status and study timelines.

Regulatory milestones, expected launch timelines and other development activities.

Pacibekitug pricing, cost estimates, reimbursement conditions and regional variations.

Patent information, potential generic entry and the possible impact on pricing.

SWOT analysis, analyst perspectives and market positioning.

Competitive intelligence covering marketed products, pipeline therapies and anticipated launch dates. Commercial partnerships, licensing transactions and M&A activity.

Competitive Landscape and Revenue Potential

The Pacibekitug market forecast examines projected market size, potential peak sales, adoption drivers and barriers to commercialization. Competitive analysis assesses the number of therapies in development, Pacibekitug's efficacy and safety profile, dosing advantage, strengths and weaknesses, and its positioning against existing and emerging treatments.

Potential growth may be supported by favorable clinical data, quarterly dosing, increased recognition of residual inflammatory risk and Novartis' commercial capabilities. However, market performance will depend on Phase III outcomes, regulatory decisions, pricing, reimbursement, physician adoption and competition from late-stage therapies. The report evaluates these variables to provide a balanced view of Pacibekitug's prospective market penetration and revenue potential through 2034.

Research Methodology

The analysis draws on internal databases, primary research, secondary research and in-house evaluation by industry experts. Sources include regulatory authority websites, clinical trial records, company announcements, trade journals, white papers, industry publications, professional associations, news platforms and available commercial databases.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare stakeholders and portfolio strategists seeking detailed Pacibekitug market intelligence. It addresses clinical status by indication, study completion timelines, regulatory designations, collaborations, licensing activity, geographical sales forecasts, treatment costs and competition from late-stage emerging therapies. The resulting analysis provides a structured basis for assessing investment opportunities, portfolio priorities and commercial strategy in cardiovascular, immunological and inflammatory diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Pacibekitug Overview in potential indication like Cardiovascular disorders, Graves ophthalmopathy, Kidney disorders and Abdominal aortic aneurysm

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Pacibekitug Clinical Development

2.2.1. Pacibekitug Clinical studies

2.2.2. Pacibekitug Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Pacibekitug Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Pacibekitug Therapies)

5. Pacibekitug Market Assessment

5.1. Pacibekitug Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Pacibekitug Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Pacibekitug Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. Pacibekitug Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. Pacibekitug Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. Pacibekitug Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. Pacibekitug Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. Pacibekitug Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. Pacibekitug Market Size in Japan for potential indications

6. Pacibekitug SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

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