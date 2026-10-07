Beyond Now Launches Agentic Platform To Power Csps Growth In The Agentic Economy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beyond Now unites revenue, multi-party ecosystems and agentic AI across the revenue lifecycle, helping CSPs and tech providers turn AI disruption into growth.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Now launched its Agentic Revenue & Ecosystem Orchestration Platform, enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and technology providers to create, sell and monetize their own, partner and AI-powered services. The platform uses native agents to maximize revenue from their core business, grow through ecosystems, and succeed in a world of AI and increasingly agent-to-agent interactions.AI is transforming CSPs' and technology providers' revenue lifecycle, creating new growth opportunities - from sovereign AI and GPU-as-a-service to AI applications, services and agents - and new ways to monetize them through usage, tokens and outcomes. But capturing these opportunities requires a new operating model. As agents increasingly work alongside people and systems, CSPs and technology companies need to expose and package their own assets, partner capabilities, AI services and models into intent-based propositions. These must be discoverable, assembled, sold, fulfilled and monetized at speed by people and increasingly by agents.“AI is creating enormous growth opportunities, yet CSPs have so far captured just 2% of AI revenue. What's holding them back isn't a lack of opportunity, it's the lack of a commercial platform to execute on it and turn AI into real revenue growth,” said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.“While much of the market is focused on building agent environments, agent platforms and agent orchestration models, we believe the bigger opportunity is leveraging agentic AI to grow the business you have today and capture what comes next. That's the thinking behind our new Agentic Revenue & Ecosystem Orchestration Platform: bringing revenue and ecosystems together in a native agentic environment, so CSPs and technology providers can compete for a greater share of the fast-growing agentic economy.”The platform connects capabilities traditionally fragmented across siloed IT and BSS environments and makes them available for people, systems and AI agents to act on through one commercial foundation. Its headless architecture, shared catalog, single data model and centralized commercial rules connect customers, products, partners, pricing, orders and services, giving people and agents the context to turn customer intent into personalized propositions, execute across the revenue lifecycle and increasingly transact agent-to-agent. For CSPs, this means moving from product to quote, order, fulfillment and cash faster, and automating more work with governed agent autonomy and human oversight. It also means making better use of existing assets and partner capabilities to respond to customer and market opportunities at greater speed and scale.The platform is composable, modular, multi-tenant and event-driven, with open APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support. Organizations can deploy capabilities alongside existing technology and expand over time, providing a path to agentic transformation without requiring wholesale replacement of core IT and BSS systems.The platform is designed around three connected growth priorities:.Maximize revenue: Turn customer intent into revenue faster by connecting discovery, selling, fulfillment and monetization, supporting everything from dynamic bundling, subscriptions and usage to outcomes, AI consumption and tokens..Multiply ecosystems: Combine first-party assets, partner capabilities and AI services into multi-party propositions, co-create and co-sell with solution and channel partners, and scale B2B2X models. Orchestrate orders, fulfillment, monetization and settlement across the multi-party ecosystem..Accelerate with agentic AI: Agentic AI is native to the platform, putting role-based agents to work across the revenue lifecycle alongside people and systems. Organizations can also build or bring their own agents and models, with the orchestration, business context and governance needed for agents to act individually or together.Beyond Now works with CSPs and technology companies around the world, including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, NTT and Verizon. The platform supports B2C, B2B and B2B2X business models.More information about the Beyond Now Agentic Revenue & Ecosystem Orchestration Platform is available at: platform-ENDS-About Beyond NowBeyond Now: Growth. Activated.Beyond Now is a fast-growing Agentic Revenue & Ecosystem Orchestration platform for the age of AI, unlocking monetization and growth opportunities for communications and technology companies.The Beyond Now Platform enables organizations to sell, monetize and orchestrate their own, multi-party and AI-powered services, connecting human, digital, system-to-system and increasingly agent-to-agent interactions across the entire revenue lifecycle.Built on an open, composable, AI-first architecture, the platform connects Sales & Commerce, Billing & Monetization, Activation & Fulfillment, and Partner & Ecosystem on one foundation.Whether monetizing AI, launching marketplaces, modernizing BSS or orchestrating partner ecosystems, Beyond Now helps organizations turn network assets, product portfolios and partner relationships into revenue outcomes.The result: faster time-to-market, diversified revenue streams and the agility to commercialize and scale next-generation services and business models.Trusted by global leaders including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, NTT, Verizon, e& and BT, and supported by strategic alliances with AWS, Google, Microsoft, Accenture and HCLTech, Beyond Now delivers the platform - and the partnership - for the growth you need now, and everything next.

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Beyond Now launches agentic platform to power CSPs growth in the agentic economy News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited October 07, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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