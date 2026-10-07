Aaron Proctor, 20 Year Dealer Operator And Former Cox Automotive Leader Named Chief Operating Officer Of Telicx

# TelicX Appoints Automotive Retail Industry Veteran Aaron Proctor as COO

A.D.A.M. Adaptive Dealer Advisory Mind TelicX announced Proctor joins to help bring A.D.A.M. its holistic automotive dealership AI advisory platform to market

- Brian Schwelling, CEO TelicX

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TelicX, developer of A.D.A.M. (Adaptive Dealer Advisory Mind), an AI advisory platform that absorbs data inputs from the multitude of dashboards and reports a dealership is connected to and turns them into actionable insights and personalized coaching, today announced the appointment of Aaron Proctor as chief operating officer. Proctor brings three decades of automotive retail and technology leadership to the role, joining as TelicX accelerates the commercialization of A.D.A.M., which is now live in the market with franchised dealerships.

Proctor's appointment marks a pivotal step in TelicX's evolution from product development to full-scale commercialization, dealer adoption and company growth. He said he was drawn to TelicX because of what the company has built.

"I'm excited to join the TelicX team," Proctor said. "I've looked at a lot of technology come through dealerships over the years, and most of it solves one problem for one department. TelicX brings never-before-offered, cutting-edge efficiencies and consultative synergies to the automotive dealer. A.D.A.M. eliminates the 'noise' in today's data-intensive world and optimizes a dealer's operations at all levels. That's why I'm here."

**A Career Built on the Dealership Floor and in Technology Leadership**

Proctor spent 20 years operating and leading successful dealership franchises across the Northeast, running day-to-day operations across sales, service and F&I. He followed that with nine years in leadership roles at Cox Automotive, one of the industry's largest technology and retail solutions providers, where he helped bring dealer-facing products to market at scale.

That mix, real operating experience paired with years spent building and selling technology into dealerships, is rare, and it's a big part of why TelicX brought him on. Proctor has sat on both sides of the table: the dealer weighing whether a new system is worth the disruption, and the technology executive trying to convince him it is. TelicX is counting on that perspective to guide A.D.A.M. through its next phase, from a product dealers are trying out to one they depend on.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the TelicX team," said Brian Schwelling, founder and CEO of TelicX. "He knows what it's like to run a dealership, and he knows what it takes to get a dealership to actually adopt new technology. Not many people have done both. His arrival comes at the right time for us, as we shift from building A.D.A.M. to getting it into more dealers' hands and growing the company."

**What Makes A.D.A.M. Different**

Dealerships generate more data than almost any small business: CRM, DMS, inventory, website, sales, service, parts and F&I systems all produce their own reports and dashboards. Most of those systems don't talk to each other. A GM or Dealer Principal is left to open a half dozen tabs and figure out what it all adds up to.

A.D.A.M. is meant to do that work instead of leaving it to them. It pulls in data from CRM, BDC, inventory, service, parts and F&I, looks at departments together rather than one at a time, and turns that into coaching and specific recommendations, not another dashboard. Dealers can ask it questions directly instead of digging through reports. It's built to work alongside a dealership's staff, not around them.

A.D.A.M. was built that way on purpose: by people who ran dealerships, for people who run them now.

A.D.A.M. reads a store's own data as it arrives: inventory daily, sales and service from the DMS, F&I, and CRM. Each morning it gives every seat, from the dealer principal to the desk to the service drive, a short read on what moved and what to work on. It checks the advertised price of every retail unit against the store's own listing record and flags a mismatch the day it appears, with the governing regulation cited. And when a leader wants something done, A.D.A.M. carries the message, the directive, or the meeting invite to the right people inside the platform, so coaching turns into action instead of another report. It works in English, Spanish, and Canadian French.

**Built for a Dealer's Data**

Every rooftop's data is fully isolated. Customer identity never enters the AI: A.D.A.M. coaches on the numbers, and the people behind them stay in the dealer's own systems.

**Availability**

A.D.A.M. is live today with franchised dealerships in the United States, and TelicX is actively bringing on more. Dealers can request a demonstration at telicx.

**About TelicX**

TelicX is the developer of A.D.A.M. (Adaptive Dealer Advisory Mind), a holistic AI advisory platform built for automotive dealerships. A.D.A.M. absorbs data inputs from the multitude of dashboards and reports a dealership is connected to, including CRM, BDC, inventory, service, parts and F&I. It turns that data into actionable insights and personalized coaching for dealership leadership. Rather than optimizing one isolated function, A.D.A.M. looks across the whole dealership, connecting information across departments to surface opportunities that individual reports don't reveal on their own. It's built to work alongside dealership employees, not replace them. A.D.A.M. is purpose-built by automotive operators for automotive operators, and it's live today with franchised dealerships, with TelicX actively bringing on more.

TelicX also publishes a free dealership KPI glossary and a guide to working with an AI advisor at telicx/glossary.

Brian Schwelling

TelicX

+1 404-227-5138

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aaron Proctor, 20 Year Dealer Operator and Former Cox Automotive Leader Named Chief Operating Officer of TelicX News Provided By TelicX October 07, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.