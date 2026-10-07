DSS And Sightview To Showcase Eye Care Technology At AAO 2026

Companies to demonstrate technology designed to improve VA ophthalmology workflows and give clinicians more time to focus on Veterans

- Kenneth Emanuele, O.D., senior account manager at DSS PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSS, Inc., a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that it will join Sightview at AAO 2026, taking place Oct. 9 to 12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.DSS and Sightview will be located at booth #2355, where attendees can learn more about DSS Sightview, an electronic health record (EHR) solution designed specifically for VA eye clinics. The companies will host a live product demonstration on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.Better Workflows for VA Eye ClinicsVeterans rely on VA eye care professionals for services ranging from routine exams to treatment for complex eye conditions and service-related injuries. Giving those clinicians technologies designed around the unique needs of ophthalmology and optometry can help make patient encounters more efficient and keep the focus on delivering quality vision care.Earlier this year, DSS, which has decades of experience integrating health IT solutions within VA EHR environments, partnered with Sightview to bring modern ophthalmology capabilities into VA clinical environments. Sightview, the only electronic health record and practice management partner focused solely on eye care, builds and supplies technology solutions purpose-built for ophthalmology and optometry workflows.The solution provides clinicians with a single-screen view that brings imaging, documentation, and patient history together during the encounter. Specialty-built flow sheets support glaucoma, retinal and refractive care, while additional capabilities include automatic code capture, Smart Charting, treatment plans and integration with VistA/CPRS.“Eye care is highly specialized, and the technology clinicians use should reflect the way they actually care for patients,” said Kenneth Emanuele, O.D., senior account manager at DSS who will be meeting customers on site.“Our partnership with Sightview gives VA ophthalmology and optometry teams technology designed around their workflows, helping reduce the time spent navigating systems so clinicians can spend more time focused on delivering high-quality care to Veterans.”“Eye care is about so much more than just an exam, and clinicians need to spend their time and attention where it matters- on the patient,” said Tycene Fritcher, CEO at Sightview.“Sightview's solutions reduce friction in the exam room and in the back office to make sure they can do just that. We're thrilled to work side-by-side with DSS at AAO and at VA organizations across the country to bring modern, seamless solutions to the providers and organizations caring for our veterans and citizens.”AAO 2026 attendees can visit DSS and Sightview at booth #2355 throughout the conference and see the solution in action during a live demonstration on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.To learn more about DSS Sightview, click here.About DSS, Inc.Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to supporting VA in its journey to become a High Reliability Organization and delivering quality care for Veterans by addressing top initiatives, adapting to changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit DSSInc.About SightviewModern eyecare providers trust Sightview's unmatched breadth of solutions and expertise to improve outcomes at every level of their business. As the only technology partner solely focused on eyecare, Sightview offers configurable, purpose-built platforms that address the unique needs of today's optometrists, ophthalmologists and opticians. By connecting every aspect from patient care to revenue streams, Sightview empowers organizations to thrive by maximizing resources and workflows to uncover opportunities to deliver high-quality care and improve efficiency. To learn more, visit Sightview.

Matthew Langan

L&R Communications

+1 202-262-3340

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DSS and Sightview to Showcase Eye Care Technology at AAO 2026 News Provided By L&R Communications October 07, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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