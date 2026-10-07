Impelsys Partners With Cashmere To Strengthen AI Content Licensing And Usage Metering For Publishers

The integration brings license-aware access and usage into mon'k Meter, helping publishers move from AI-ready content to measurable AI commercialization.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impelsys today announced a partnership with Cashmere, the premium content infrastructure platform for AI licensing, to integrate Cashmere's licensed-access and usage-metering capabilities with mon'k Meter, the licensing and commercialization component of mon'k Fabric.Under the partnership, Impelsys works directly with publishers to identify AI licensing opportunities and manage the relationship end to end, while Cashmere runs the infrastructure that formats content, manages rights, data access and delivery and meters usage, giving publishers a single path from strategy to implementation.The integration will give publishers a unified view of how selected content is made available to AI applications and how that content is consumed under defined licensing terms, with mon'k Meter providing the publisher-facing environment for oversight and commercial reporting.For publishers, bringing these capabilities into mon'k Fabric is intended to help them move toward repeatable, measurable B2AI models alongside their established B2B and B2C businesses, with the usage data and reporting needed to support commercial agreements.“AI licensing becomes commercially meaningful when publishers can control access and measure usage,” says Uday Majithia, Senior Vice President, Platforms and Solutions, Impelsys.“By integrating Cashmere's infrastructure with mon'k Meter, we are strengthening mon'k Fabric at the point where publisher control must translate into commercial reporting. The aim is to give publishers a practical route from AI-ready content to licensed AI consumption within one operating environment.”"Publishers want to take part in the AI economy without losing control of their content," said Jonathan Munk, Co-founder and CEO of Cashmere. "Cashmere handles the infrastructure side; we format the content, enforce the license terms, and meter every use inside the mon'k Fabric environment. Together, we give publishers a path to participate in the growing AI content market."From Content Preparation to Metered AI UseWithin mon'k Fabric, mon'k Forge transforms publisher content into structured, AI-ready knowledge assets, while mon'k Meter manages access, usage, and licensing. The Cashmere integration will extend this model with license-aware delivery, entitlement controls, and granular consumption data for AI applications.The integration will support an API-based publisher use case that brings Cashmere licensing and usage data into mon'k Meter.Impelsys will present mon'k Fabric at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, October 7–11, in Hall 4.1, Booth G36, including its capabilities across publishing workflows, AI-ready content, digital delivery, and licensing.About CashmereCashmere is the data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers to AI integrated products and systems. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology company helping organizations adopt AI and build digital, data-driven operations. Headquartered in New York, the company works with organizations across publishing, education, healthcare, and other industries.

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Impelsys Partners with Cashmere to Strengthen AI Content Licensing and Usage Metering for Publishers News Provided By Impelsys Inc. October 07, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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