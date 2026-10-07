Woya Digital And Fleet Street News Announce Partnership With Maltese Rugby Champions UM Wolves RFC

Steve O'Brien of Woya Digital and Fleet Street News with UM Wolves RFC President Albert Galea at the club's 2026/27 season launch in Malta

UM Wolves RFC celebrate victory as they lift the Ray Elliott Cup to open the 2026/27 season

Season-long agreement will see Woya Digital and Fleet Street News provide SEO and digital PR support for the University of Malta's rugby club

- Steve O'Brien, CEO of Woya Digital and Fleet Street NewsBIRKIRKARA, MALTA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specialist SEO and digital PR agency, Woya Digital, and placement-led digital PR brand, Fleet Street News headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta, have announced a season-long partnership with UM Wolves RFC for 2026/27. The brands will provide search engine optimisation (SEO), AI visibility through GEO and international digital PR support to the University of Malta's rugby union club.The partnership aims to strengthen the club's online presence while supporting grassroots rugby and community inclusion in Malta. Steve O'Brien, CEO of Woya Digital and Fleet Street News, said:“A club's national titles tell one part of its story. Its work to make rugby accessible tells another. UM Wolves RFC combines both, and our role is to help it communicate that identity through our SEO 2.0 and digital PR solutions. We want this partnership to support awareness of the club and the wider rugby community in Malta and Europe.”The partnership brings the two brands' digital expertise together in support of a club whose activities span men's and women's senior rugby and youth development.Supporting Senior Rugby, Youth Development and InclusionUM Wolves RFC's men's and women's senior teams both won Maltese national league titles in the 2025/26 season. Founded by University of Malta students in 2017, the club now has established men's, women's and youth teams.The University of Malta reported the senior teams' successes in June. The women secured their third consecutive national championship, lifting the trophy on 25 April, while the men lifted the Malta Rugby Premiership trophy on 30 May.The men kicked off the 2026/27 season on 3 October with more success, as they lifted the Ray Elliott Cup which pits the winners of the previous season's league and cup against each other as Maltese rugby's traditional curtain-raiser.Opened in October 2022, the Youth Academy aims to introduce younger players to the club and prepare them for senior rugby. It provides a route into the sport alongside the club's competitive senior teams, helping younger participants develop their experience within the club.Albert Galea, Club President of UM Wolves RFC, said:“Winning national titles matters to our players and supporters, but it is not the whole measure of the club. We also want people to know that there is a place for them in rugby, whether they are joining a senior team or starting through our Youth Academy. We welcome Woya Digital and Fleet Street News as partners for 2026/27 and look forward to their support in sharing that message.”An Existing Connection With RugbyWoya Digital, which announced its new global headquarters in Malta in 2025, has an existing connection with rugby through its role as official marketing partner to The Atlas Foundation, an international children's charity. The UM Wolves RFC partnership extends that involvement, bringing website, SEO and digital PR support to the Malta rugby club.About Woya DigitalWoya Digital is a specialist SEO and digital PR agency for high-value UK service businesses in finance, healthcare, legal, property, sport and travel. Founded by Steve O'Brien, who has more than twenty years in online search, Woya delivers SEO, AEO, GEO and local SEO as one programme, called SEO 2.0, built for Google rankings and AI search visibility. Delivery follows The Woya Way, a nine-step process built from more than a thousand campaigns. Pricing is fixed monthly, with defined deliverables and live client reporting. Woya Digital is official marketing partner to children's charity The Atlas Foundation.About UM Wolves RFCUM Wolves RFC is the University of Malta's rugby union club, based in Msida, Malta. It has established senior men's and women's teams together with a Youth Academy that caters to children aged 9 years old and upwards. Its men's and women's senior teams were both crowned Maltese national league champions for the 2025/26 season.

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital and Fleet Street News

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Woya Digital and Fleet Street News Announce Partnership With Maltese Rugby Champions UM Wolves RFC News Provided By Fleet Street News October 07, 2026, 08:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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