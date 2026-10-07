BTW.Media Directory: Connecting The Internet Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 07.10.2026 - BTW is expanding its Directory, a dedicated platform designed to make the companies, organisations and people behind the global Internet infrastructure industry more visible and easier to understand.The BTW Directory brings together profiles from across the Internet ecosystem, including network operators, ISPs, telecommunications companies, data centres, cloud and infrastructure providers, Internet exchanges, technical organisations, institutions and the people shaping the industry.The objective is straightforward: the infrastructure behind the Internet should not be invisible.Thousands of companies, organisations and individuals build, operate and support the networks on which the digital economy depends. Yet many remain known primarily within their local markets or specialised technical communities.BTW wants to create a clearer picture of who they are, what they do and why they matter.More Than a Company ListingThe BTW Directory is designed to go beyond a traditional business directory.A company name alone tells the industry very little.What matters is the context behind that company: what it does, where it operates, the markets it serves, the infrastructure it supports, the people behind the organisation and the relationships that connect it to the wider Internet ecosystem.BTW's Directory is designed to make that context easier to discover and understand.By bringing together companies, people and institutions across the Internet ecosystem, the Directory gives readers a starting point for understanding the organisations behind the infrastructure - and the people behind the organisations.Bringing Internet Infrastructure Into ViewThe Internet is global, but much of the infrastructure that makes it work is local.A regional ISP may be critical to connectivity in one city or country while remaining almost unknown internationally.A data centre operator may support hundreds of businesses without ever becoming a household name.An Internet exchange may materially improve local connectivity, routing efficiency and resilience while receiving little attention outside the technical community.A network engineer, founder or industry leader may influence how infrastructure develops without having the public profile associated with much larger technology companies.These organisations and people are part of the Internet's real operating structure.The BTW Directory is intended to make that structure more visible.From a Profile to the Wider Industry ConversationBeing discoverable is only the beginning.The companies, organisations and people represented in the BTW Directory are part of a much broader Internet ecosystem.When relevant developments occur - including new infrastructure, network expansion, partnerships, leadership changes, market developments, governance issues or other significant events - understanding the organisation behind the development provides essential context.That creates a stronger connection between who the industry participants are and what is happening across the industry.For companies and organisations, the Directory creates an opportunity to make accurate information about who they are and what they do easier for the wider market to discover.For readers, it provides context.For journalists, researchers and industry professionals, it provides a clearer starting point for understanding the organisations and people behind Internet infrastructure.Reality Before AdvocacyThe Directory follows the same principle that guides BTW's wider approach:Reality before advocacy.Visibility should not mean manufacturing a favourable narrative.Understanding an organisation requires more than repeating its marketing language. It requires context - what the organisation does, where it operates, how it fits into the wider ecosystem and why its activities matter.The value of the Directory is therefore not simply promotion.It is context, discoverability and clarity.BTW's role is to make the people, companies, institutions and relationships behind the Internet easier to see and understand.Important Companies Are Not Always the Most Visible CompaniesThe Internet infrastructure industry is much larger than the group of companies that regularly appear in international headlines.Across Asia-Pacific and around the world, thousands of network operators, infrastructure providers, technical organisations and specialised companies play important roles in keeping the Internet running.Many have deep operational expertise but limited international visibility.The size of a company's communications team should not determine whether the wider industry can discover and understand the role it plays.A local operator may be building connectivity in an underserved market.An infrastructure provider may be developing services that enable an entire regional ecosystem.A technical organisation may be solving problems that will eventually affect operators far beyond its own market.The BTW Directory helps bring more of these organisations into view.Building a Map of the Internet IndustryThe Internet is often described as a network of networks.Behind those networks is another network: a web of companies, institutions and people that build infrastructure, allocate resources, provide connectivity, exchange traffic, develop technology and make decisions that shape how the Internet operates.Understanding those relationships matters.The BTW Directory aims to become a useful map of that ecosystem - helping readers move from a company to its people, from a person to an organisation, and from an organisation to the wider industry context around it.As the Directory grows, that map becomes more useful.More organisations become discoverable.More people become visible.More relationships can be understood.And the industry gains a clearer picture of itself.Explore the BTW DirectoryBTW invites network operators, infrastructure companies, Internet organisations and industry professionals to explore the Directory and discover the companies, institutions and people shaping the Internet infrastructure ecosystem.Whether you are building networks, operating infrastructure, developing new markets or contributing to the technical community, the Directory is designed to make the Internet industry easier to discover, understand and navigate.Organisations and industry professionals are also encouraged to ensure that the information representing them is accurate and reflects their role in the wider Internet ecosystem.Explore the BTW Directory and become part of a clearer picture of the global Internet industry.Making the Internet Easier to UnderstandThe Internet is not one company, one institution or one community.It is a network of networks - and behind those networks are companies, organisations and people whose relationships shape how infrastructure actually works.Understanding the Internet therefore begins with understanding those participants.The BTW Directory is being built to provide that map.Discover the companies. Understand the people. See the relationships. Follow the industry.About BTWBTW is a technology media platform focused on the infrastructure, institutions and markets shaping how the Internet operates.Its coverage includes Internet infrastructure, telecommunications, connectivity, Internet governance and the companies, organisations and people operating across the global Internet ecosystem.BTW's approach prioritises clarity, evidence, context and independent reporting.Reality does not need to be invented. It needs to be reported.

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BTW Directory: Connecting the Internet Industry News Provided By LLPRNEWSROOM October 07, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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