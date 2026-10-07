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EUR/USD Signal 07/10: Hammer Candle Hints At A Short Bounce
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1352. Add a stop-loss at 1.1158. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1158. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350.
Odds of another Fed hike have continued rising on Polymarket and Kalshi. However, these odds have slipped recently after the US published weak macro data last week. The headline personal consumption expenditure (PCE) dropped in August, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has slumped from its August peak of 1.1708 to a low of 1.1158 on Monday. It has moved below the key support level of 1.1383, which marked its lowest points in August last year and in June and July this year.The pair has also slumped below the Strong, Pivot, Reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It has also remained below the 50-day moving average.On the positive side, the pair formed a hammer candle on Monday. As such, the pair may rebound to 1.1352 and then resume the downward trend.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from
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