Amid Power Crisis, Satheesan Govt Moves To Secure Long-Term Supply From NTPC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi /Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) Facing mounting criticism over unprecedented power cuts across Kerala, the four-month-old UDF government has moved to secure additional power from the Centre and strengthen the state's long-term electricity security through a series of measures worked out with NTPC in New Delhi.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday held discussions with NTPC authorities in the national capital as the power shortage has emerged as a major political challenge for his government, with the CPI(M) led Opposition accusing the UDF government of failing to manage the situation.

The government has now sought additional power from NTPC, along with large-scale battery storage and renewable energy projects, as part of efforts to meet Kerala's growing electricity demand.

A major proposal is to establish a 2,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kayamkulam in partnership with KSEB, NTPC and NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

The three agencies are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for implementing the project.

Two more BESS projects, with a combined capacity of 160 MWh, are scheduled to be commissioned at Pothencode and Sreekandapuram by March 2027.

Each project will have a capacity of 80 MWh.

Kerala will also get access to up to 300 MW of power from NTPC's Sinnar project in Maharashtra.

The electricity will be available at Rs 5.18 per unit, according to the decisions reached during the discussions.

The government has also sought to accelerate NTPC's 27 MW solar power project at Kayamkulam, with the state assuring the necessary cooperation for taking the project forward.

In another significant move, NTPC has been asked to consider setting up a dedicated power plant for Kerala to meet the state's long-term requirement.

NTPC has also expressed willingness to sign a Power Purchase Agreement to supply the required electricity from its Ramagundam power plant.

The discussions also covered strengthening KSEB's management and technical capabilities.

NTPC will provide professional and technical expertise to the state utility, including support for modern power-management systems.

The moves come at a politically sensitive time for the Satheesan government. Kerala has been witnessing power restrictions and cuts amid a widening gap between demand and availability.

The Opposition has seized on the crisis to attack the UDF government, arguing that consumers are being forced to bear the consequences of what it describes as poor power management.

The government, however, is seeking to project the NTPC initiatives as a broader strategy to address both the immediate shortage and Kerala's future energy requirements through additional power procurement, renewable energy and large-scale energy storage.