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Israeli Airstrike Kills Gaza Medic
(MENAFN) A volunteer medic was killed in Israeli attacks on several areas of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a medical source said.
The medic worked with the Palestinian Civil Defense. He died in an airstrike while on his way to help wounded people near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the source told media. Several other Palestinians were injured in the attacks, and a teenager died of his wounds the same day.
In northern Gaza, a second medical source reported that two Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli drone strike near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia.
In the south, a Palestinian teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head suffered last month, when Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis, according to a medical source. The same source said a girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire aimed at tents sheltering displaced Palestinians near the pond in the Al-Amal neighborhood, on Street 5.
A correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Israeli rubber boats moved toward the Rafah coast and fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians, then pulled back.
In Khan Younis, the Israeli army carried out two demolitions in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city while heavy gunfire was reported to the east. The army also demolished buildings east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood and in the city's east.
Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
The medic worked with the Palestinian Civil Defense. He died in an airstrike while on his way to help wounded people near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the source told media. Several other Palestinians were injured in the attacks, and a teenager died of his wounds the same day.
In northern Gaza, a second medical source reported that two Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli drone strike near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia.
In the south, a Palestinian teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head suffered last month, when Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis, according to a medical source. The same source said a girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire aimed at tents sheltering displaced Palestinians near the pond in the Al-Amal neighborhood, on Street 5.
A correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Israeli rubber boats moved toward the Rafah coast and fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians, then pulled back.
In Khan Younis, the Israeli army carried out two demolitions in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city while heavy gunfire was reported to the east. The army also demolished buildings east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood and in the city's east.
Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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