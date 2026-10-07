Protests Against CEC Evolve Into Citizens' Movement, Says AISA Prez

Protests Evolve into 'Citizens' Movement'

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora said the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had evolved into a broader citizens' movement, asserting that people would continue to raise questions over democracy, electoral rolls and the right to protest.

Addressing a press conference, Bora recalled the citizens' call for a march on September 25 and said several activists, lawyers and public representatives had joined the initiative, including political activist Yogendra Yadav, Right to Information activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and TMC MP Mahua Moitra. She said the participation of these individuals reflected a broader effort to raise the issues in a“consolidated manner” and with the same unity that had been witnessed during education-related movements in the past few months.

Concerns Over Electoral Rolls and Voter Disenfranchisement

Bora said subsequent calls for protests were made on October 2, with a citizens' call in Delhi at Jantar Mantar and a separate call by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Mumbai. She claimed that the participation in both cities sent a message that concerns over the electoral process and alleged voter disenfranchisement had become an urgent issue for citizens.

“The massive turnout in Mumbai on October 2 sends a clear message that if there is one urgent, the most urgent, issue at this point, it is the theft of democracy and the theft of votes,” Bora said. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bora said it was a serious issue and claimed that it could disenfranchise 13 crore people.

Mass Detentions Amidst Continued Protests

In Delhi, she claimed that protesters returned to the streets despite knowing about the detentions during the October 2 demonstration.“Nearly 1,000 people were detained and taken to different police stations across Delhi,” she claimed.

Bora said another call was subsequently given for October 3 and alleged that protesters continued to face detention and restrictions on their right to protest. She said the protests were aimed at seeking accountability from an individual and an institution that, according to her, were expected to protect democratic processes.

AISA President Recounts 'Selective' Detention

Referring to the October 4 march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, Bora said around 3,000 people participated in the demonstration and alleged that protesters were selectively targeted for detention.

Recounting her own detention, she said she was isolated and made to sit inside a private vehicle after other protesters who tried to join her were pushed out by police personnel.“I was the only protester inside, while the rest of the people in the vehicle were police personnel,” Bora said.

She said protesters subsequently prevented the vehicle from moving for nearly an hour, with women protesters climbing onto its roof and others sitting in front of the vehicle.

“It is very important to acknowledge that stopping that vehicle was not about loyalty to any particular individual. It was about ordinary people and protesters standing together to defend democracy,” she said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)