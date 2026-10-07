Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan Cries Watching Qazi Touqeer Break Down

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan got emotional while watching Qazi Touqeer break down in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 20', saying she has never felt this“connected” to a contestant before.

The latest episode saw Qazi getting emotional after Arishfa Khan gave him her food while he was unwell. The gesture appeared to affect him deeply, especially as the two, who were once close friends, have recently had differences inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Gauahar Khan Slams Housemates, Praises Mahhi Vij

Reacting to the episode, Gauahar shared her views on her Instagram stories and praised Qazi for standing his ground despite facing criticism from several contestants. Calling him“what a man”, Gauahar said Qazi has been targeted by almost everyone in the house, with Mahhi Vij being the only exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)“Qazi, what a man! He is being targeted by almost everyone in the house, with Mahhi Vij being the only exception. Hats off to both Mahhi and Qazi! And honestly, no one should have friends like Aman, Uditi and Arishfa. When you are already down, unwell and facing attacks from the entire house, instead of supporting you, they only add to the pressure by attacking you even more,” she said.

'What a Response!': Gauahar on Qazi's Confrontation

Gauahar also backed Qazi during his argument with Scout OP, praising his response during the confrontation. She pointed out that Qazi had called out the difference in how the house reacts when something is said against Scout compared to when someone speaks against him.

“Qazi is enough, yaar. What a response! He rightly pointed out, 'The difference between you and me is that when someone says something against you, I don't clap, but the moment someone says something against me, the entire house starts clapping.' But Qazi, my friend, this is nothing but their insecurity,” Gauahar said.

Gauahar in Tears, Hails Qazi's 'Real' Personality

In another video, Gauahar was seen in tears after watching Qazi cry during the episode. Explaining her reaction, she said his“real” personality had made her feel more connected to him than any contestant she had watched before.

“I am crying because Qazi is crying. Yaar main itne seasons se Bigg Boss dekhti hu. But I have never been this connected to a person because of how real he is. And the only person who is real other than him is Mahhi,” she said.

About 'Bigg Boss 20'

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 20' follows a theme that gives contestants an extra chance to continue their journey inside the house. So far, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan have lost one of their lives in the game. The reality show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

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