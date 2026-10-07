Delhi Police Crack Daylight Robbery In 12 Hours, Nab Three Accused

Delhi Police have cracked a daylight robbery case in the Maurya Enclave area within around 12 hours, apprehending three persons, including two children in conflict with the law (CCLs), police said. The police recovered Rs 21,000 in cash, a dagger and a two-wheeler allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The incident was reported on Tuesday (October 6) at around 1:45 pm when a complaint was received from a 19-year-old man regarding a robbery near a quick-commerce and online grocery delivery store at Movie Time Cinema in Pitampura, Delhi. According to the complaint, three unidentified boys approached the complainant on foot, allegedly threatened him by placing a suspicious or fake object against his back and holding him by the neck, and robbed around Rs 45,000 in cash from the cash counter before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Based on the complaint under Sections 309(4)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an FIR was registered at Police Station Maurya Enclave, and an investigation was initiated. Police said the investigation team worked on technical and human intelligence inputs and identified the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. The vehicle was traced to Village Sahipur in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

A raid was subsequently conducted at the identified location, leading to the recovery of the motorcycle and the apprehension of the accused persons, police said. The accused was identified as Abhishek alias Choti, son of Kanchan Ram, a resident of Village Sahipur, Delhi, aged 19. Police said he has no previous involvement. Two CCLs were also apprehended in connection with the case. Police recovered Rs 21,000 in cash, a dagger from Abhishek, and a two-wheeler motorcycle. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

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