BJP Holds 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas' For Modi's 25 Years In Governance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country on Wednesday organised 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas' and torch rallies as part of the nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public governance and pledging to work toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Nationwide Commemorations Led by BJP Leaders

Leading the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda attended a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Greater Noida. Nadda then participated in a torch rally alongside party workers, administering a collective pledge to strive towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' following PM Modi's pledge earlier in the day.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the commemorations from Uttarkashi. Participating in the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' and the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha', Dhami lit a torch accompanied by party colleagues and reaffirmed the state's commitment to the national development roadmap.

Echoing the sentiment in the Northeast, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia highlighted the scale of the nationwide outreach while speaking to reporters in Guwahati. "It is a record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has completed 25 years of seva service to the motherland... BJP has today organised a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at all district headquarters of India and also in Assam. We will also conduct a rally of Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra in Assam... We recognise his dedicated service to the nation, and BJP workers, our supporters, and the people of India are celebrating this day in a very significant manner," Saikia told ANI.

In West Bengal's Medinipur, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh underscored that the celebrations served to connect citizens directly with the government's welfare track record. "As PM Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public life, events are being organised with great enthusiasm across the country. People are being reminded of the benefits of the service he has rendered. Programs are being organised in that very direction to realise the dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Ghosh stated.

PM Modi Affirms Resolve for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

The remarks come after PM Modi on Wednesday affirmed his unwavering resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, declaring, " We will do it, we will do it" as he reflected on his 25 years as head of government.

Addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, the Prime Minister set an ambitious roadmap for the nation's future, declaring, "Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Atmanirbhar Bharat: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Footsteps in space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this self-confidence are extraordinary."

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