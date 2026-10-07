Rekha Gunasekera Elected Chair Of Common Fund Executive Board

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Rekha Gunasekera, was elected by acclamation as the Chairperson of the Executive Board of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC) at its 82nd Meeting, held in Amsterdam on 16 September 2026.

At the meeting, the Ambassador, in her capacity as the Executive Director of Sri Lanka to the CFC, stated that the CFC had become increasingly partnership-oriented and investment-ready, and was well positioned to respond effectively to the evolving realities and specific challenges faced by commodity-dependent developing countries. She noted that commodity transformation, enterprise development and the mobilization of investment were priorities for countries seeking to strengthen economic resilience, diversify their product base, and rebuild sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Ambassador further stated that Sri Lanka remained committed to pursuing strategies that promote inclusive growth, support small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen value addition, and advance economic diversification. Sri Lanka also expressed appreciation to the CFC for its longstanding partnership and investments in support of the commodities sector and looked forward to further strengthening the partnership towards sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth.

The Executive Board is responsible for the conduct of the operations of the Fund and reports to the Governing Council. The CFC is an autonomous intergovernmental financial institution established within the framework of the United Nations, comprising 101 Member States, including Sri Lanka, and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.