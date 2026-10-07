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Egypt's El-Sisi Lands in Seoul for Landmark Summit Talks
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, during which he will hold summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung.
El-Sisi touched down at Seoul Air Base, opening the first stop of an Asian tour that will also take him to Malaysia and Indonesia, according to the Egyptian presidency.
South Korea's presidential office said El-Sisi is visiting at Lee's invitation and will meet the South Korean leader for a summit on Thursday, a South Korean news agency, based in Seoul, reported.
The two leaders are expected to take up economic cooperation, including trade and investment, infrastructure and supply chains, along with broader people-to-people exchanges. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said regional political developments and other international issues will also be on the agenda.
Seoul said it hopes the visit will help elevate South Korea-Egypt relations into a strategic partnership and deepen cooperation with Africa and the Middle East.
The trip is El-Sisi's first to South Korea since 2016. He and Lee last met in Cairo in November 2025, when the South Korean president visited Egypt.
The two countries have broadened their cooperation in trade, investment and the defense industry, while also pursuing closer cultural and educational ties.
El-Sisi touched down at Seoul Air Base, opening the first stop of an Asian tour that will also take him to Malaysia and Indonesia, according to the Egyptian presidency.
South Korea's presidential office said El-Sisi is visiting at Lee's invitation and will meet the South Korean leader for a summit on Thursday, a South Korean news agency, based in Seoul, reported.
The two leaders are expected to take up economic cooperation, including trade and investment, infrastructure and supply chains, along with broader people-to-people exchanges. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said regional political developments and other international issues will also be on the agenda.
Seoul said it hopes the visit will help elevate South Korea-Egypt relations into a strategic partnership and deepen cooperation with Africa and the Middle East.
The trip is El-Sisi's first to South Korea since 2016. He and Lee last met in Cairo in November 2025, when the South Korean president visited Egypt.
The two countries have broadened their cooperation in trade, investment and the defense industry, while also pursuing closer cultural and educational ties.
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