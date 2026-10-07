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Janus Henderson Sharia-Compliant MENA Private Credit Fund IV Reaches $191 Million at Second Close
(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Janus Henderson today announced the successful second close of its Shariah-compliant direct lending vehicle Janus Henderson MENA Private Credit Fund IV, securing $191 million in investor commitments towards its $300 million target. The close marks a significant milestone for the firm’s expansion of tailored financing solutions.
The second close was supported by institutional investors and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reflecting the growing role of private credit as regional companies seek flexible sources of financing beyond traditional bank lending and capital markets.
Private credit is becoming an increasingly established part of the GCC financing landscape. The region's expanding economies, heightened investment activity and increasingly sophisticated corporate sector are creating demand for flexible financing solutions, particularly for mid-market companies and transactions requiring tailored structures.
Fund IV is the fourth private credit vehicle managed by the investment team, which pioneered dedicated MENA private credit in 2008. Following the integration of the platform into Janus Henderson in 2024, the team combines its deep regional relationships and local market expertise with the institutional resources and global reach of Janus Henderson Investors.
The strategy provides primarily Shariah-compliant capital solutions to profitable mid-market companies across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and selected MENA markets. The team focuses on directly originated transactions that seek to provide strong downside protection, with resilient cash flows, experienced management teams and clear paths to repayment or refinancing. Investments typically support growth, acquisitions, refinancings and shareholder transitions across defensive and resilient sectors.
"The Middle East is a strategically important region for Janus Henderson and an area where we continue to see significant opportunities to support clients with innovative investment solutions. The continued growth of our MENA private credit platform, including the successful second close of Fund IV, reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of investors across the Gulf," said Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson.
“The strong second close reflects the growing recognition among regional investors of the role private credit can play in diversified portfolios, while also highlighting the expanding opportunity to provide flexible capital to MENA businesses,” said Sikander Ahmed, Head of MENA Private Credit and Senior Executive Officer of Janus Henderson Investors Middle East.
Fund IV is expected to make 10 to 12 investments of $15 million to $50 million over its life. The strategy builds on the team's long-running MENA private credit platform and responds to demand from Shariah-compliant institutional investors in the region and globally.
Across its track record, including investments made under its predecessor firm, the Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments team has completed 40 investments and 36 exits across 10 countries, and launched eight funds, four of which have been fully exited.
The second close was supported by institutional investors and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reflecting the growing role of private credit as regional companies seek flexible sources of financing beyond traditional bank lending and capital markets.
Private credit is becoming an increasingly established part of the GCC financing landscape. The region's expanding economies, heightened investment activity and increasingly sophisticated corporate sector are creating demand for flexible financing solutions, particularly for mid-market companies and transactions requiring tailored structures.
Fund IV is the fourth private credit vehicle managed by the investment team, which pioneered dedicated MENA private credit in 2008. Following the integration of the platform into Janus Henderson in 2024, the team combines its deep regional relationships and local market expertise with the institutional resources and global reach of Janus Henderson Investors.
The strategy provides primarily Shariah-compliant capital solutions to profitable mid-market companies across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and selected MENA markets. The team focuses on directly originated transactions that seek to provide strong downside protection, with resilient cash flows, experienced management teams and clear paths to repayment or refinancing. Investments typically support growth, acquisitions, refinancings and shareholder transitions across defensive and resilient sectors.
"The Middle East is a strategically important region for Janus Henderson and an area where we continue to see significant opportunities to support clients with innovative investment solutions. The continued growth of our MENA private credit platform, including the successful second close of Fund IV, reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of investors across the Gulf," said Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson.
“The strong second close reflects the growing recognition among regional investors of the role private credit can play in diversified portfolios, while also highlighting the expanding opportunity to provide flexible capital to MENA businesses,” said Sikander Ahmed, Head of MENA Private Credit and Senior Executive Officer of Janus Henderson Investors Middle East.
Fund IV is expected to make 10 to 12 investments of $15 million to $50 million over its life. The strategy builds on the team's long-running MENA private credit platform and responds to demand from Shariah-compliant institutional investors in the region and globally.
Across its track record, including investments made under its predecessor firm, the Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments team has completed 40 investments and 36 exits across 10 countries, and launched eight funds, four of which have been fully exited.
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