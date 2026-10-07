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South Korea's Nuri Rocket Launches 15 Satellites Into Orbit
(MENAFN) South Korea launched its homegrown Nuri space rocket on Wednesday for the fifth time, sending 15 satellites toward orbit, five of them forming the core of the country's first microsatellite constellation to be launched from domestic soil.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off at 12:25 p.m. local time from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, roughly 400 kilometers (248 miles) southwest of Seoul, a South Korean news agency reported.
The cargo consists of five microsatellites from the New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety (NEONSAT) program, plus 10 CubeSats. The NEONSATs, numbered 2 through 6, were slated for release at 35- to 40-second intervals at an altitude of about 575 kilometers (357 miles), with the CubeSats to follow.
Each NEONSAT weighs under 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and carries an electro-optical camera that can resolve objects as small as 1 meter (3.3 feet) in black-and-white imagery. The satellites are built to watch the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas, supporting national security and disaster response.
Five more NEONSATs are scheduled to fly on Nuri's sixth mission next year, completing the 10-satellite constellation.
The rocket's previous flight, in November 2025, successfully put 13 satellites into orbit, including CAS500-3 and 12 CubeSats. That fourth mission was Nuri's first nighttime launch and the first led by private company Hanwha Aerospace.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off at 12:25 p.m. local time from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, roughly 400 kilometers (248 miles) southwest of Seoul, a South Korean news agency reported.
The cargo consists of five microsatellites from the New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety (NEONSAT) program, plus 10 CubeSats. The NEONSATs, numbered 2 through 6, were slated for release at 35- to 40-second intervals at an altitude of about 575 kilometers (357 miles), with the CubeSats to follow.
Each NEONSAT weighs under 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and carries an electro-optical camera that can resolve objects as small as 1 meter (3.3 feet) in black-and-white imagery. The satellites are built to watch the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas, supporting national security and disaster response.
Five more NEONSATs are scheduled to fly on Nuri's sixth mission next year, completing the 10-satellite constellation.
The rocket's previous flight, in November 2025, successfully put 13 satellites into orbit, including CAS500-3 and 12 CubeSats. That fourth mission was Nuri's first nighttime launch and the first led by private company Hanwha Aerospace.
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