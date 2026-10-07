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Fortinet and Aramco Sign MoU in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco. The proposed collaboration aims to support the continued development of secure, resilient, and future-ready operational technology environments, with potential areas of cooperation focused on localization and cybersecurity talent development.
Through this collaboration, Aramco and Fortinet intend to explore opportunities for cybersecurity research and development, including the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and technologies to address emerging challenges. They will also explore localizing cybersecurity solutions to address industrial environments’ sector-specific challenges, and explore the potential deployment of Fortinet Cloud services in Saudi Arabia.
The MoU also outlines potential collaboration around fostering skills and talent, including the promotion of advanced and targeted development programs through bootcamps and workshops, possible access to Fortinet platforms for educational and training purposes, and ongoing dialogue on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President of International Sales at Fortinet, said: “Securing critical infrastructure requires more than technology. It also depends on strong local expertise, continuous innovation, and collaboration. Through this MoU with Aramco, we look forward to exploring how our cybersecurity expertise can support more secure and resilient industrial environments in Saudi Arabia, while contributing to the development of local cybersecurity skills and capabilities.”
Commenting on the MoU, Abdul Aziz S. Al Shafi, Aramco Vice President of Cybersecurity & Chief Information Security Officer, said: “This announcement with Fortinet reflects Aramco’s commitment to advancing industrial cybersecurity. This collaboration aims to support innovation in cybersecurity solutions while growing local expertise in this field.”
Through this collaboration, Aramco and Fortinet intend to explore opportunities for cybersecurity research and development, including the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and technologies to address emerging challenges. They will also explore localizing cybersecurity solutions to address industrial environments’ sector-specific challenges, and explore the potential deployment of Fortinet Cloud services in Saudi Arabia.
The MoU also outlines potential collaboration around fostering skills and talent, including the promotion of advanced and targeted development programs through bootcamps and workshops, possible access to Fortinet platforms for educational and training purposes, and ongoing dialogue on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President of International Sales at Fortinet, said: “Securing critical infrastructure requires more than technology. It also depends on strong local expertise, continuous innovation, and collaboration. Through this MoU with Aramco, we look forward to exploring how our cybersecurity expertise can support more secure and resilient industrial environments in Saudi Arabia, while contributing to the development of local cybersecurity skills and capabilities.”
Commenting on the MoU, Abdul Aziz S. Al Shafi, Aramco Vice President of Cybersecurity & Chief Information Security Officer, said: “This announcement with Fortinet reflects Aramco’s commitment to advancing industrial cybersecurity. This collaboration aims to support innovation in cybersecurity solutions while growing local expertise in this field.”
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