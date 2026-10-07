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Empower begins excavation and foundation works for its new District Cooling plant at Dubai Science Park
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 7 October 2026: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has awarded a contract to commence excavation and foundation works for its new district cooling plant at Dubai Science Park. This forms part of the company’s expansion plans to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly district cooling services in key locations across Dubai. Upon completion, the new plant will have a total cooling capacity of approximately 47,000 refrigeration tons (RT), serving nearly 80 mixed-use buildings in the area.
The new plant represents a significant addition to Empower’s expanding district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing and expanding its services to meet the cooling needs of diverse sectors and developments across the emirate. The plant will also support the continued growth of Dubai Science Park, a specialised hub for companies and institutions operating in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. As the park continues to expand, demand for district cooling services is expected to increase, reinforcing the need for reliable, efficient, and sustainable cooling solutions that meet the operational requirements of the facilities and establishments.
“Awarding this contract marks a new milestone in the implementation of our carefully planned expansion strategy and the development of advanced district cooling infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth across various sectors and specialised communities. The Dubai Science Park project holds particular significance due to the dynamic environment it provides for business, research, and innovation, which requires infrastructure characterised by efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, and capable of meeting both current and future needs,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
“At Empower, we ensure that our expansions contribute to enhancing energy and resource efficiency and supporting the development of more sustainable buildings and communities. We continue to deploy advanced technologies across our new plants to improve operational efficiency and reduce resource consumption and emissions, thereby strengthening Dubai’s infrastructure readiness and supporting the emirate’s sustainable development and green economy goals,” he added.
Empower’s new plant at Dubai Science Park will utilise a range of advanced technologies that the company has developed and implemented across its operations,, including thermal energy storage systems, the use of treated sewage effluent, and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled smart solutions. These technologies will help optimise the load on the power grid during peak periods, reduce fresh water consumption, and enhance the plant’s operational efficiency and sustainability.
This project aligns with Empower’s strategy to continuously expand and enhance its district cooling network and cooling capacity while extending service coverage to areas experiencing rapid urban and economic growth. It will enable the company to meet future demand for district cooling services and support the development of sustainable, highly efficient infrastructure n line with Dubai’s long-term development objectives.
The new plant represents a significant addition to Empower’s expanding district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing and expanding its services to meet the cooling needs of diverse sectors and developments across the emirate. The plant will also support the continued growth of Dubai Science Park, a specialised hub for companies and institutions operating in the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation. As the park continues to expand, demand for district cooling services is expected to increase, reinforcing the need for reliable, efficient, and sustainable cooling solutions that meet the operational requirements of the facilities and establishments.
“Awarding this contract marks a new milestone in the implementation of our carefully planned expansion strategy and the development of advanced district cooling infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth across various sectors and specialised communities. The Dubai Science Park project holds particular significance due to the dynamic environment it provides for business, research, and innovation, which requires infrastructure characterised by efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, and capable of meeting both current and future needs,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
“At Empower, we ensure that our expansions contribute to enhancing energy and resource efficiency and supporting the development of more sustainable buildings and communities. We continue to deploy advanced technologies across our new plants to improve operational efficiency and reduce resource consumption and emissions, thereby strengthening Dubai’s infrastructure readiness and supporting the emirate’s sustainable development and green economy goals,” he added.
Empower’s new plant at Dubai Science Park will utilise a range of advanced technologies that the company has developed and implemented across its operations,, including thermal energy storage systems, the use of treated sewage effluent, and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled smart solutions. These technologies will help optimise the load on the power grid during peak periods, reduce fresh water consumption, and enhance the plant’s operational efficiency and sustainability.
This project aligns with Empower’s strategy to continuously expand and enhance its district cooling network and cooling capacity while extending service coverage to areas experiencing rapid urban and economic growth. It will enable the company to meet future demand for district cooling services and support the development of sustainable, highly efficient infrastructure n line with Dubai’s long-term development objectives.
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