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Fire Rips Through Venezuela's Cardon Refinery, Alarms Residents
(MENAFN) A major blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon at the Cardon refinery in Venezuela's Falcon state, sending alarm through nearby communities before authorities got it under control, local media reported.
The fire was first reported at about 3:25 p.m. (1925 GMT) in the refinery's lubricants area. The facility forms part of the Paraguana Refining Complex (CRP).
Residents living close to the site described intense flames rising near the flare stack.
Industrial firefighters from state-run oil company PDVSA and officials from the National Risk Management System were sent to the scene and put emergency safety protocols into action, according to local media.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.
The fire was first reported at about 3:25 p.m. (1925 GMT) in the refinery's lubricants area. The facility forms part of the Paraguana Refining Complex (CRP).
Residents living close to the site described intense flames rising near the flare stack.
Industrial firefighters from state-run oil company PDVSA and officials from the National Risk Management System were sent to the scene and put emergency safety protocols into action, according to local media.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.
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