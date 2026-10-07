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MUFG appoints Dylan Roy as Head of G10 Rates (ex-Japan)
(MENAFN- petra-ltd) New York, October 6, 2026 – MUFG today announced the appointment of Dylan Roy as Head of G10 Rates (ex-Japan).
In his new role, Dylan will be responsible for leading MUFG's G10 Rates (ex-Japan) business, partnering closely with clients and colleagues across regions to further build the Global Rates franchise and support the bank's long-term growth ambitions.
Dylan Roy joins MUFG with almost three decades of experience across global fixed income, rates, foreign exchange and credit markets in New York and London. Over the course of his career, he has built and led high-performing international trading businesses with extensive expertise in business strategy and risk management.
Most recently, Dylan served as Global Co-Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBS Investment Bank, where he co-led teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia and was responsible for business strategy, risk management and resource allocation across the global fixed income franchise. Prior to that, he was Head of FX, Rates & Credit for the Americas and a member of the division's executive committee.
Michael Yarian, Head of Global Markets Sales & Trading (ex-Japan): "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dylan to lead such a strategically important asset class for MUFG. Dylan's leadership skills, strategic perspective and client focus will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey with our Rates franchise and deliver long-term value to our clients. The appointment reflects MUFG’s continued investment in its global markets platform and its focus on building market-leading capabilities for clients across regions and asset classes.”
Dylan Roy, Head of G10 Rates (ex-Japan): "I am excited to be joining MUFG at such an important time for the business. MUFG has a clear growth ambition and an increasingly important position within global markets. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to build on that momentum, deepen client relationships and further enhance our G10 Rates offering worldwide.”
In his new role, Dylan will be responsible for leading MUFG's G10 Rates (ex-Japan) business, partnering closely with clients and colleagues across regions to further build the Global Rates franchise and support the bank's long-term growth ambitions.
Dylan Roy joins MUFG with almost three decades of experience across global fixed income, rates, foreign exchange and credit markets in New York and London. Over the course of his career, he has built and led high-performing international trading businesses with extensive expertise in business strategy and risk management.
Most recently, Dylan served as Global Co-Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBS Investment Bank, where he co-led teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia and was responsible for business strategy, risk management and resource allocation across the global fixed income franchise. Prior to that, he was Head of FX, Rates & Credit for the Americas and a member of the division's executive committee.
Michael Yarian, Head of Global Markets Sales & Trading (ex-Japan): "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dylan to lead such a strategically important asset class for MUFG. Dylan's leadership skills, strategic perspective and client focus will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey with our Rates franchise and deliver long-term value to our clients. The appointment reflects MUFG’s continued investment in its global markets platform and its focus on building market-leading capabilities for clients across regions and asset classes.”
Dylan Roy, Head of G10 Rates (ex-Japan): "I am excited to be joining MUFG at such an important time for the business. MUFG has a clear growth ambition and an increasingly important position within global markets. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to build on that momentum, deepen client relationships and further enhance our G10 Rates offering worldwide.”
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