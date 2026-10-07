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Hinduja Tech Names Faiz Ahmad Chief Executive Officer Following Planned Leadership Transition
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th October 2026: Hinduja Tech Limited, a mobility-focused global engineering and R&D technology company that is a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, today announced a planned leadership transition. The company announced the appointment of Faiz Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026. The Company’s Board approved the appointment following the retirement of current CEO Kumar Prabhas from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2026, concluding nine years of distinguished leadership and dedicated service to the company.
Faiz Ahmad is a seasoned industry leader with deep expertise in engineering, mobility, and technology-led business transformation. Having been part of the broader Hinduja Group ecosystem for nearly two decades, he brings extensive leadership experience and a strong understanding of Hinduja Tech's business, customers, and culture. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Vehicle Engineering & Development, he has played a significant role in strengthening the company's capabilities, nurturing talent, and driving operational excellence.
Over the course of his tenure, Prabhas played a pivotal role in transforming Hinduja Tech into a globally recognized engineering and digital solutions organization. Under his leadership, the company expanded its international footprint, strengthened customer partnerships, enhanced its service offerings, and successfully executed strategic acquisitions, including DSD and Tecosim. These milestones significantly broadened Hinduja Tech's capabilities and reinforced its position as a multi-industry engineering and technology partner across global markets.
To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Kumar Prabhas and Faiz Ahmad will work closely together throughout October.
Commenting on the transition, Dheeraj G. Hinduja said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Kumar Prabhas for his dedicated leadership and valuable contribution to Hinduja Tech over the past nine years. His vision, commitment, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company's growth journey and building a strong foundation for the future. We thank him for his invaluable service and wish him a joyful, healthy, and fulfilling retirement."
Welcoming Faiz Ahmad to his new role, Dheeraj G. Hinduja added, "Faiz has been an integral part of our journey and embodies the values, customer focus, and innovative spirit that define Hinduja Tech. His deep industry knowledge, strategic perspective, and proven leadership capabilities make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Hinduja Tech will continue to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate innovation across its global operations.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Faiz Ahmad said, “I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Hinduja Tech at this exciting stage of its growth journey. We have a strong foundation, talented teams, trusted customer relationships, and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to build on our successes, drive innovation, and deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.”
As Hinduja Tech enters its next chapter, the company remains committed to advancing its engineering and digital capabilities, investing in innovation and talent, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that help customers navigate the future of mobility and technology.
Faiz Ahmad is a seasoned industry leader with deep expertise in engineering, mobility, and technology-led business transformation. Having been part of the broader Hinduja Group ecosystem for nearly two decades, he brings extensive leadership experience and a strong understanding of Hinduja Tech's business, customers, and culture. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Vehicle Engineering & Development, he has played a significant role in strengthening the company's capabilities, nurturing talent, and driving operational excellence.
Over the course of his tenure, Prabhas played a pivotal role in transforming Hinduja Tech into a globally recognized engineering and digital solutions organization. Under his leadership, the company expanded its international footprint, strengthened customer partnerships, enhanced its service offerings, and successfully executed strategic acquisitions, including DSD and Tecosim. These milestones significantly broadened Hinduja Tech's capabilities and reinforced its position as a multi-industry engineering and technology partner across global markets.
To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Kumar Prabhas and Faiz Ahmad will work closely together throughout October.
Commenting on the transition, Dheeraj G. Hinduja said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Kumar Prabhas for his dedicated leadership and valuable contribution to Hinduja Tech over the past nine years. His vision, commitment, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company's growth journey and building a strong foundation for the future. We thank him for his invaluable service and wish him a joyful, healthy, and fulfilling retirement."
Welcoming Faiz Ahmad to his new role, Dheeraj G. Hinduja added, "Faiz has been an integral part of our journey and embodies the values, customer focus, and innovative spirit that define Hinduja Tech. His deep industry knowledge, strategic perspective, and proven leadership capabilities make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Hinduja Tech will continue to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate innovation across its global operations.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Faiz Ahmad said, “I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Hinduja Tech at this exciting stage of its growth journey. We have a strong foundation, talented teams, trusted customer relationships, and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to build on our successes, drive innovation, and deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.”
As Hinduja Tech enters its next chapter, the company remains committed to advancing its engineering and digital capabilities, investing in innovation and talent, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that help customers navigate the future of mobility and technology.
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