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Houthis Hit Saudi Airports, Bases; Riyadh Missile Intercepted
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group said early Wednesday it had launched a wave of drone and ballistic missile attacks on airports and military sites across Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi-led coalition reported shooting down a missile aimed at the capital.
In a statement posted on the US platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said several drones struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. He described the strike as "precise" and claimed it disrupted air traffic.
Saree said Houthi forces also carried out two operations against Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, using ballistic missiles and drones together. He claimed the attacks disrupted air traffic at the airport and damaged the military base.
In a second statement, Saree said the group targeted three military camps with what he called a large number of ballistic missiles and drones. They were Dagharir in Jizan, Aakifah in Asir and Al-Mawsim in Jizan.
The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the Riyadh area. Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, also writing on X, said the missile was downed north of the capital. He said it was launched by the “terrorist Houthi militia.”
Al-Maliki added that coalition forces had traced the missile's launch platform using their intelligence systems, in the skies over Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
“We are tracking the launch platform with the Coalition's intelligence system in the skies over Sanaa, and we will destroy it,” he said.
In a statement posted on the US platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said several drones struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. He described the strike as "precise" and claimed it disrupted air traffic.
Saree said Houthi forces also carried out two operations against Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, using ballistic missiles and drones together. He claimed the attacks disrupted air traffic at the airport and damaged the military base.
In a second statement, Saree said the group targeted three military camps with what he called a large number of ballistic missiles and drones. They were Dagharir in Jizan, Aakifah in Asir and Al-Mawsim in Jizan.
The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the Riyadh area. Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, also writing on X, said the missile was downed north of the capital. He said it was launched by the “terrorist Houthi militia.”
Al-Maliki added that coalition forces had traced the missile's launch platform using their intelligence systems, in the skies over Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
“We are tracking the launch platform with the Coalition's intelligence system in the skies over Sanaa, and we will destroy it,” he said.
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