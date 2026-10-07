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Stanley Kubrick Archive Heads To Bonhams Auction, Features Star Child Prop


2026-10-07 04:10:07
(MENAFN- USA Art News) An extensive archive belonging to filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, a pivotal figure in 20th-century cinema, is set to be auctioned at Bonhams in London. The collection includes production materials from iconic films such as The Shining (1980), with notable items including the unsettling sister costumes, estimated at £40,000–60,000 ( $53,000–$80,000 ), and Jack Torrance's axe, valued between £30,000 and £50,000.

Among the featured lots are heavily annotated scripts from productions like Spartacus (1960), Lolita (1962), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), alongside various personal curiosities. The top item in the sale is the original Star Child prop from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which carries an estimate of £600,000–£800,000.

Before the London auction, selections from the archive will be exhibited internationally. Public viewings are scheduled for New York from October 16–23, Los Angeles from November 2–6, and Paris on November 16–17, 21, and 23–24. The collection will then be on display in London from January 18–February 3, 2027.

Source: Artnet News

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USA Art News

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