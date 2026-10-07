403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SATExpo Summit opens at SATExpo 2026, spotlighting connectivity, AI and the future of the space economy
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, October 6, 2026:
The SATExpo Summit opened today as part of SATExpo 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, bringing together satellite operators, technology providers, government stakeholders and investors to examine the technologies, business models and emerging opportunities shaping the future of the space economy.
Held under the theme ‘Connectivity, Intelligence and the New Space Economy,’ the opening day of the Summit focused on ‘Connectivity & Intelligent Infrastructure,’ with discussions spanning direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, AI in orbit, satellite infrastructure and the growing commercialisation of space technologies.
A key focus of the opening programme was the evolving business case for Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity, as industry leaders assessed whether satellite-enabled mobile services can move beyond technological promise to become scalable and sustainable commercial solutions. In the session ‘Direct-to-Device: Separating the Business Case from the Hype,’ Jassem Nasser, Chief Growth Officer of Space Services at Space42, examined the opportunities and challenges shaping the rapidly developing D2D segment.
Speaking at the Summit, Jassem Nasser, Chief Growth Officer of Space Services at Space42, said Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity should be viewed as an extension of terrestrial networks rather than a replacement, with satellite increasingly becoming another layer of the mobile network. He highlighted spectrum access, regulation, interoperability and affordability as critical factors in making D2D a scalable and sustainable business, particularly in the GCC, where strong terrestrial networks shift the focus towards resilience, remote connectivity and mission-critical applications such as IoT and government services.
The Summit also explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming satellite operations and data. In a session centred on Orbitworks’ Altair-1, which successfully reached orbit on October 1, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Orbitworks, examined how onboard AI can accelerate the transformation of satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. The discussion was followed by the panel ‘AI in Orbit: From Automating Operations to Trusting the Machine,’ which brought together Dr. Sara Ahmad, Chief Engineer – Licensing and Interconnection at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Chetan Anand the Partner, Digital & TMT – IMEA Roland Berger and Rajeeshwaran Moorthy, Acting CEO, Space City Asia | Board Advisor, Pahang Aerospace City | President & Group CEO, KASDR Legacy in Space City Asia to explore how AI can enhance satellite operations while maintaining the importance of human oversight and decision-making.
On his part, Rajeeshwaran Moorthy, highlighted growing UAE–Malaysia collaboration in space technology and talent development, with Space City Asia working with the UAE Space Agency and planning to procure a satellite constellation from UAE-based Orbitworks. The collaboration will also include training opportunities for Malaysian students to gain hands-on experience in satellite development in the UAE and bring that expertise back to Malaysia. As Murthy said: “We want this to be an ecosystem that builds the best of space and learns the best of space together, allowing us to groom talent naturally so that the space culture gets to our younger generation.”
Alongside the Summit programme, the SATExpo exhibition floor continued to showcase developments across the satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystems, with technologies spanning satellite communications, ground infrastructure, antennas, terminals and next-generation connectivity solutions. International exhibitors including Eutelsat, ST Engineering iDirect, INTEGRASYS, RSCC, APSTAR, Hughes and Space Communication Technologies, among others, are presenting solutions designed to support increasingly connected and data-driven applications.
New opportunities and innovations
On the sideline of SatExpo, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES SPC (SCT) and GIS HUB LLC have announced that they have entered into a strategic Partnership Agreement aimed at driving innovation and digital transformation in Oman’s satellite imagery and geospatial technology market. Under this high-level strategic collaboration, the two Omani entities will combine their respective infrastructure, capabilities, and advanced expertise to deliver robust and integrated geospatial solutions to public and private sector end clients across the region.
Orbit Communication Company (OCC), together with StarWin, unveiled a new hybrid satellite, broadcast and terrestrial mobility system. Demonstrated using a Chinese DongFeng MHERO SUV, the technology showed how a single Satellite and 5G-A terminal can provide vehicles with live TV, media content, connectivity, messaging, location and vehicle data services.
ST Engineering iDirect is showcasing its latest 5G non-terrestrial network, AI-driven satellite operations and multi-orbit technologies, including its cloud-native Intuition ground system, Foresight AI operations platform and INT3000 multi-waveform 5G NR-NTN modem. The technologies are designed to help operators manage increasingly complex satellite networks while improving automation, interoperability and scalability.
The Satellite Innovation Showcase is highlighting new developments across payloads, antennas, terminals and ground systems, while the Matchmaking Programme is connecting operators, solution providers, investors and government stakeholders around potential partnerships and business opportunities. A series of announcements and technology developments from exhibitors is further demonstrating the sector’s continued evolution and commercial momentum.
The concluding discussions on October 6 will turn to space sustainability, examining the operational and commercial implications of orbital congestion, collision risk, liability and insurance as activity in space continues to grow.
The SATExpo Summit will continue on October 7, with discussions covering resilient multi-orbit connectivity, space investment, satellite security and the commercial potential of deep-space activity. Across the exhibition and Summit programme, SATExpo 2026 is bringing together the technologies, expertise and business networks shaping the next phase of the global satellite and space industry.
The SATExpo Summit opened today as part of SATExpo 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, bringing together satellite operators, technology providers, government stakeholders and investors to examine the technologies, business models and emerging opportunities shaping the future of the space economy.
Held under the theme ‘Connectivity, Intelligence and the New Space Economy,’ the opening day of the Summit focused on ‘Connectivity & Intelligent Infrastructure,’ with discussions spanning direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, AI in orbit, satellite infrastructure and the growing commercialisation of space technologies.
A key focus of the opening programme was the evolving business case for Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity, as industry leaders assessed whether satellite-enabled mobile services can move beyond technological promise to become scalable and sustainable commercial solutions. In the session ‘Direct-to-Device: Separating the Business Case from the Hype,’ Jassem Nasser, Chief Growth Officer of Space Services at Space42, examined the opportunities and challenges shaping the rapidly developing D2D segment.
Speaking at the Summit, Jassem Nasser, Chief Growth Officer of Space Services at Space42, said Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity should be viewed as an extension of terrestrial networks rather than a replacement, with satellite increasingly becoming another layer of the mobile network. He highlighted spectrum access, regulation, interoperability and affordability as critical factors in making D2D a scalable and sustainable business, particularly in the GCC, where strong terrestrial networks shift the focus towards resilience, remote connectivity and mission-critical applications such as IoT and government services.
The Summit also explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming satellite operations and data. In a session centred on Orbitworks’ Altair-1, which successfully reached orbit on October 1, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Orbitworks, examined how onboard AI can accelerate the transformation of satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. The discussion was followed by the panel ‘AI in Orbit: From Automating Operations to Trusting the Machine,’ which brought together Dr. Sara Ahmad, Chief Engineer – Licensing and Interconnection at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Chetan Anand the Partner, Digital & TMT – IMEA Roland Berger and Rajeeshwaran Moorthy, Acting CEO, Space City Asia | Board Advisor, Pahang Aerospace City | President & Group CEO, KASDR Legacy in Space City Asia to explore how AI can enhance satellite operations while maintaining the importance of human oversight and decision-making.
On his part, Rajeeshwaran Moorthy, highlighted growing UAE–Malaysia collaboration in space technology and talent development, with Space City Asia working with the UAE Space Agency and planning to procure a satellite constellation from UAE-based Orbitworks. The collaboration will also include training opportunities for Malaysian students to gain hands-on experience in satellite development in the UAE and bring that expertise back to Malaysia. As Murthy said: “We want this to be an ecosystem that builds the best of space and learns the best of space together, allowing us to groom talent naturally so that the space culture gets to our younger generation.”
Alongside the Summit programme, the SATExpo exhibition floor continued to showcase developments across the satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystems, with technologies spanning satellite communications, ground infrastructure, antennas, terminals and next-generation connectivity solutions. International exhibitors including Eutelsat, ST Engineering iDirect, INTEGRASYS, RSCC, APSTAR, Hughes and Space Communication Technologies, among others, are presenting solutions designed to support increasingly connected and data-driven applications.
New opportunities and innovations
On the sideline of SatExpo, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES SPC (SCT) and GIS HUB LLC have announced that they have entered into a strategic Partnership Agreement aimed at driving innovation and digital transformation in Oman’s satellite imagery and geospatial technology market. Under this high-level strategic collaboration, the two Omani entities will combine their respective infrastructure, capabilities, and advanced expertise to deliver robust and integrated geospatial solutions to public and private sector end clients across the region.
Orbit Communication Company (OCC), together with StarWin, unveiled a new hybrid satellite, broadcast and terrestrial mobility system. Demonstrated using a Chinese DongFeng MHERO SUV, the technology showed how a single Satellite and 5G-A terminal can provide vehicles with live TV, media content, connectivity, messaging, location and vehicle data services.
ST Engineering iDirect is showcasing its latest 5G non-terrestrial network, AI-driven satellite operations and multi-orbit technologies, including its cloud-native Intuition ground system, Foresight AI operations platform and INT3000 multi-waveform 5G NR-NTN modem. The technologies are designed to help operators manage increasingly complex satellite networks while improving automation, interoperability and scalability.
The Satellite Innovation Showcase is highlighting new developments across payloads, antennas, terminals and ground systems, while the Matchmaking Programme is connecting operators, solution providers, investors and government stakeholders around potential partnerships and business opportunities. A series of announcements and technology developments from exhibitors is further demonstrating the sector’s continued evolution and commercial momentum.
The concluding discussions on October 6 will turn to space sustainability, examining the operational and commercial implications of orbital congestion, collision risk, liability and insurance as activity in space continues to grow.
The SATExpo Summit will continue on October 7, with discussions covering resilient multi-orbit connectivity, space investment, satellite security and the commercial potential of deep-space activity. Across the exhibition and Summit programme, SATExpo 2026 is bringing together the technologies, expertise and business networks shaping the next phase of the global satellite and space industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment