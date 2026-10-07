180-Member Iranian Trade Delegation Arrives In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): An Iranian trade delegation comprising around 180 traders, investors and economic activists arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, led by Chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Siadat.

In a post on its X account, the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber said the delegation arrived in Kabul this morning and was received by its chairman Kamaluddin Tawhid to participate in the Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) National and International Exhibition.

It said members of the Iranian trade delegation would participate in the Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) Exhibition and meet Afghan traders and economic activists to discuss expanding trade relations, joint investment and increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.

This comes as an Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Mohsen Zangeneh, head of the Special Commission for Supporting Production of Iran's parliament, arrived in Kabul on Monday to expand trade and economic relations between the two countries.

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