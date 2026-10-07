Sirajzai Wins Silver Medal At International Marathon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan athlete Elhamuddin Sirajzai has won a silver medal at the 20th Colombo Marathon in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports said Sirajzai covered the 42.192-kilometre marathon distance in two hours and 52 minutes to win the silver medal.

It said Sirajzai was the only Afghan athlete participating in the competition.

It added that the competition, hosted by Sri Lanka with the participation of athletes from 33 countries, began on October 4 and will continue until October 8.

The Colombo Marathon is an international long-distance running competition in which athletes compete in full marathon, half-marathon and shorter-distance races.

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