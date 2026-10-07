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Dubai Municipality showcases proactive cosmetics safety ecosystem at Beautyworld Dubai 2026
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 October 2026: Dubai Municipality is participating in Beautyworld Dubai 2026, where it is showcasing its vision for the future of cosmetics and personal care product safety, alongside its proactive and integrated regulatory ecosystem. The Municipality is highlighting its efforts to deliver the highest standards of service, enhance quality of life and community wellbeing, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and business.
Running from 6 to 8 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition has attracted more than 70,000 industry stakeholders from 150 countries. Dubai Municipality is showcasing smart initiatives and services designed to safeguard health and safety.
Dubai Municipality’s participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to develop an integrated health and safety ecosystem and elevate quality standards for consumer products. The entity is also engaging with manufacturers and experts, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, and exploring ways to advance regulatory practices to keep pace with the growth of the cosmetics industry and the continued evolution of its products and technologies.
Proactive regulations keep pace with the evolving beauty sector
Dubai Municipality is highlighting the digital transformation of its consumer product safety services into an integrated AI-powered ecosystem. The initiative has helped simplify product registration procedures, accelerate transactions, reduce requirements, streamline the investor journeys, and boost efficiency. Dubai’s entry points account for more than 90% of the UAE’s total imports, while Montaji, the Municipality’s consumer product registration system, includes more than 600,000 items.
Dubai Municipality’s stand is hosting panel sessions with partners, investors and specialists to discuss regulatory requirements, technical standards, and best practices. They also explore digital and AI-powered solutions that can enhance compliance and raise health and safety standards across the cosmetics and personal care sector.
In addition, Dubai Municipality is highlighting the vital role of Dubai Central Laboratory in supporting the consumer product safety ecosystem. The laboratory verifies the safety and compliance of cosmetics, personal care products, and other consumer goods while enabling the early detection of non-compliant ingredients. These capabilities strengthen consumer protection and boost the readiness and responsiveness of regulatory authorities to emerging market risks.
During the exhibition, the Laboratory is showcasing a range of specialised tests developed to improve the speed and efficiency of analysis. These focus on the detection of harmful chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products using advanced analytical technologies, reducing the time required to obtain results and enabling faster regulatory action. These capabilities extend across a broad range of products, including textiles and toys, keeping pace with the evolution of their formulations.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, Dubai Municipality will recognise a select group of salons and beauty centres for their compliance with the standards of the Model Salon Initiative. The initiative aims to support men’s and women’s salons across Dubai in achieving the model level of compliance — exceeding standard requirements — and establish them as benchmarks for the industry to follow.
Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “At Dubai Municipality, we continue to develop smart initiatives and services that strengthen the health and safety ecosystem and enhance the efficiency of proactive regulations. These efforts keep pace with rapid industry developments and consolidate Dubai’s global leadership in the cosmetics and personal care industry.”
She added: “Our participation in Beautyworld Dubai 2026 provides an ideal opportunity to engage with investors, manufacturers and experts, across the cosmetics and personal care sector, better understand their needs, and exchange expertise on the latest developments shaping the industry.”
Dubai Municipality remains committed to raising awareness of approved regulatory requirements and technical standards, supporting compliance, and fostering a culture of quality and safety across the beauty industry.
The Municipality is developing an integrated consumer product safety ecosystem that brings together field inspections, laboratory testing, digital services, data analytics, and smart solutions. This approach supports the health and safety of residents while enhancing the quality of products available in the market.
– Ends –
Running from 6 to 8 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition has attracted more than 70,000 industry stakeholders from 150 countries. Dubai Municipality is showcasing smart initiatives and services designed to safeguard health and safety.
Dubai Municipality’s participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to develop an integrated health and safety ecosystem and elevate quality standards for consumer products. The entity is also engaging with manufacturers and experts, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, and exploring ways to advance regulatory practices to keep pace with the growth of the cosmetics industry and the continued evolution of its products and technologies.
Proactive regulations keep pace with the evolving beauty sector
Dubai Municipality is highlighting the digital transformation of its consumer product safety services into an integrated AI-powered ecosystem. The initiative has helped simplify product registration procedures, accelerate transactions, reduce requirements, streamline the investor journeys, and boost efficiency. Dubai’s entry points account for more than 90% of the UAE’s total imports, while Montaji, the Municipality’s consumer product registration system, includes more than 600,000 items.
Dubai Municipality’s stand is hosting panel sessions with partners, investors and specialists to discuss regulatory requirements, technical standards, and best practices. They also explore digital and AI-powered solutions that can enhance compliance and raise health and safety standards across the cosmetics and personal care sector.
In addition, Dubai Municipality is highlighting the vital role of Dubai Central Laboratory in supporting the consumer product safety ecosystem. The laboratory verifies the safety and compliance of cosmetics, personal care products, and other consumer goods while enabling the early detection of non-compliant ingredients. These capabilities strengthen consumer protection and boost the readiness and responsiveness of regulatory authorities to emerging market risks.
During the exhibition, the Laboratory is showcasing a range of specialised tests developed to improve the speed and efficiency of analysis. These focus on the detection of harmful chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products using advanced analytical technologies, reducing the time required to obtain results and enabling faster regulatory action. These capabilities extend across a broad range of products, including textiles and toys, keeping pace with the evolution of their formulations.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, Dubai Municipality will recognise a select group of salons and beauty centres for their compliance with the standards of the Model Salon Initiative. The initiative aims to support men’s and women’s salons across Dubai in achieving the model level of compliance — exceeding standard requirements — and establish them as benchmarks for the industry to follow.
Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “At Dubai Municipality, we continue to develop smart initiatives and services that strengthen the health and safety ecosystem and enhance the efficiency of proactive regulations. These efforts keep pace with rapid industry developments and consolidate Dubai’s global leadership in the cosmetics and personal care industry.”
She added: “Our participation in Beautyworld Dubai 2026 provides an ideal opportunity to engage with investors, manufacturers and experts, across the cosmetics and personal care sector, better understand their needs, and exchange expertise on the latest developments shaping the industry.”
Dubai Municipality remains committed to raising awareness of approved regulatory requirements and technical standards, supporting compliance, and fostering a culture of quality and safety across the beauty industry.
The Municipality is developing an integrated consumer product safety ecosystem that brings together field inspections, laboratory testing, digital services, data analytics, and smart solutions. This approach supports the health and safety of residents while enhancing the quality of products available in the market.
– Ends –
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