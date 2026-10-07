Qatar Boat Show Targets Visitor Record As Local Boat Builders Increase By 30%

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Boat Show expects a bigger third edition in November, with local boat builders' participation projected to rise 30% and organisers aiming to surpass last year's 27,000 visitors.

The four-day event, scheduled for November 4-7 at Old Doha Port, is expected to attract more exhibitors, international companies and boats, reflecting growing interest in Qatar's marine leisure and boating sector.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of a press conference announcing the sponsors and partners of the Qatar Boat Show, Old Doha Port chief operating officer Mohamed al-Atwaan said that organisers are anticipating a stronger turnout from both exhibitors and visitors.

“This year we are expecting a greater number of visitors and even a greater number of participants and exhibitors,” he said, adding that further details about participating companies and the number of boats on display would be announced in the coming weeks.

A key highlight is the anticipated increase in local boat builders, whose participation is expected to grow by 30% compared with last year.

Al-Atwaan also said that more than 70% of last year's participants are returning for the upcoming edition, indicating continued interest in the event.

Organisers are also hoping to expand the international presence and display more boats, with details expected to be announced one to two weeks before the event.

The second edition welcomed more than 27,000 visitors over four days, setting a benchmark the organisers hope to exceed.

Beyond the exhibition itself, the programme will include side events and hospitality offerings designed to enhance the experience for visitors and exhibitors.

“Hopefully this year we break this record,” al-Atwaan said, adding that the additional activities and hospitality would offer visitors“a different experience and an elevated one” at the third edition.

Qatar Boat Show 2026