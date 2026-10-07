Qatar Govt School Health Services Record 492,231 Student Visits In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Government school health services recorded 492,231 student visits in 2025, including 448,711 visits at schools, as the programme expands its focus on preventive care, early detection and digital health services.

Dr Leila Abdullah al-Dahneem, manager of School Health Services and Programme at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and senior consultant in community medicine, said the services are provided to students in government schools and kindergartens in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Public Health.

School clinics, staffed by licensed nurses linked to the PHCC health centres, provide primary healthcare, first aid and emergency care, as well as follow-up for students with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, epilepsy and severe allergies.

The programme also includes growth monitoring, vision screening, school vaccination campaigns and health education initiatives for students, parents and school staff.

A major recent development is the introduction of an electronic health declaration designed to give school nurses timely access to information about students' medical conditions, helping them prepare for emergencies and plan appropriate care.

The bilingual form, which replaces the previous paper-based process while retaining the paper option, can be completed by parents through an online link or QR code after identity verification. A pilot began in 10 schools on April 19, before the electronic declaration was rolled out across all government schools on September 6.

She noted that by September 28, the programme had received 15,727 electronic declarations out of approximately 140,000 targeted students, representing 11.2% of electronic submissions.

Officials stressed that the figure does not represent the overall completion rate because paper declarations continue to be accepted and are being consolidated with electronic submissions.

Further, the digital system is intended to streamline data collection and allow schools to monitor submissions through a dedicated dashboard. Meanwhile, school nurses continue to record student visits, screening results and referrals in PHCC's Cerner electronic health record system, supporting continuity of care between school clinics and health centres.

Meanwhile, she said the school health programme currently has 346 active nurses covering 312 clinics in government schools, according to the latest daily coverage report for the 2026-27 academic year. Emergency cases are handled under approved clinical protocols. Students requiring immediate hospital care are transported by ambulance through 999 to Hamad Medical Corporation's emergency departments, while urgent cases are referred to health centres for same-day assessment.

Conditions potentially requiring emergency transport include severe injuries, acute asthma attacks, dangerously high or low blood sugar, severe allergic reactions and seizures.

However, she stressed that early detection remains a key component of the programme. During the 2025-26 academic year, 54,804 students underwent vision screening out of 57,113 targeted, achieving 96% coverage. Of those screened, 4,469 required further assessment, with 2,311 referred to optometry clinics and 2,158 to ophthalmology clinics. Growth measurements were recorded for 141,337 students, representing 100% coverage, with students requiring further assessment referred to family physicians.

The programme has also expanded family-based behavioural treatment for overweight and obesity from two schools to nine primary schools across Qatar's three regions. In addition, school staff at 34 schools received training on responding to epilepsy seizures, while awareness activities for students and parents were conducted at 28 schools. The programme has also updated its asthma management plan under its asthma-friendly schools initiative.

Government school health services