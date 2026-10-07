Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen: Houthi Ballistic Missile Intercepted, Destroyed North Of Riyadh

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the area north of Riyadh early Wednesday, its official spokesman said.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki, Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the coalition was tracking the missile's launch platform through its intelligence systems over Sanaa and would destroy it.

On Tuesday evening, Al Malki said the governorates of Sanaa, Saada and Amran were the main areas from which Houthi missile attacks originated, adding that the coalition would continue efforts to neutralize ballistic and surface-to-surface missile threats and destroy their launch sites.