Qatar Central Bank Issues Instructions To Enhance Access To Financial Services For Customers With Disabilities And The Elderly

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued new instructions for insurance companies, exchange houses and financing companies to enhance access to financial services for persons with disabilities and the elderly, reinforcing its efforts to advance financial inclusion across Qatar.

The instructions are aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Financial Sector Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Strategy, QCB said in a post on X. They build on regulatory measures introduced in 2025 to strengthen financial inclusion, promote equal opportunities and ensure that financial services are accessible to all segments of society.

The new requirements focus on improving accessibility and streamlining procedures and service channels. They require financial institutions to raise employees' awareness of the needs of persons with disabilities and elderly customers, give priority to these groups when they conduct transactions at financial institutions, and train employees to identify and respond appropriately to signs of financial exploitation.

The instructions also require branches to train a number of customer service employees in basic sign language, further strengthening their ability to serve customers with disabilities.

QCB said it would continue to develop its regulatory framework and promote financial inclusion and accessibility, supporting the development of a more sustainable and inclusive financial sector.