Qatar University Holds Fifth Student Forum On Human Rights

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), represented by the Department of Social Sciences at the College of Arts and Sciences, held the Fifth Student Forum on Human Rights in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (QNCECS), under the theme "Human Rights: A Daily Practice and Social Responsibility."

The forum brought together faculty members, students, specialists and representatives of relevant organizations to discuss ways of translating human rights principles into everyday practice and strengthening students' awareness of their individual and social responsibilities.

The forum forms part of QU's efforts to strengthen partnerships with community institutions and encourage students to engage with issues affecting society. It also supports Qatar's national development priorities and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, while reflecting the university's commitment to sustainable development through education, capacity building and social responsibility.

Since its launch, the forum has sought to bridge the gap between knowledge of human rights and their practical application in daily life. The fifth edition places particular emphasis on raising awareness among university students and highlighting their role in promoting and upholding human rights.

Head of the Department of Social Sciences at the College of Arts and Sciences Dr. Mohamed Faraj said the fifth edition underscored QU's role in raising community awareness and deepening understanding of human rights and their importance.

He said the forum reflected the State of Qatar's efforts to uphold human dignity, adding that it was being held at a time when the world faces major challenges that require greater awareness of human rights and stronger efforts to translate their principles into practice.

Consultant at the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Dr. Sama Al Hajri said the forum provided an opportunity to engage with students, faculty members and specialists while highlighting students' skills in presentation, discussion and debate.

Her participation focused on "Digital Protection of the Rights of Students and Employees in Educational Institutions," an emerging area that requires closer cooperation between educational institutions and relevant organizations to raise awareness of rights and responsibilities related to digital protection and data privacy.

The forum concluded with the recognition of participants and the announcement of the competition winners.

The Best Poster award went to Jawaher Abdullah Darban, Al Dana Al Juhani and Reem Al Shahrani.

The Best Campaign award was presented to Ghalia Awad, Alya Al Marri, Nada Hamza, Moza Al Mohannadi, Al Jouri Shuaib, Marwa Ali and Safaa Abu Zaid.

The Best Presentation award went to Layla Arslan, Samiha Al Marri, Masa Ghazal and Sara Fakhro, while the "Human Rights Are an Individual Responsibility" team, comprising Lina Suleiman, Mai Al Naimi and Mohsena Al Sharqi, won the Debate category.