403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
West Bank Schools Shut, Go Online Over Gaza Anniversary Fears
(MENAFN) Schools and universities across the occupied West Bank closed, shifted online or rescheduled classes Wednesday as Palestinian authorities braced for possible unrest on the third anniversary of the start of Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip.
The measures covered government and private schools as well as universities, and some institutions moved instruction online.
An-Najah National University, a private institution in the northern West Bank, told students to attend remotely Wednesday, saying the step was taken “in light of the prevailing circumstances and out of concern for their safety on the third anniversary of the start of the war on Gaza.”
Education directorates in most West Bank districts moved Wednesday's lessons to Tuesday, citing “in view of the current circumstances” and “to ensure the safety of students.”
Government schools currently operate three days a week because of the financial crisis facing the Palestinian Authority.
The precautions follow an announcement Sunday by Israel of a full closure of crossings with the West Bank and Gaza on Oct. 5 and 7, the dates around the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 events. Israel's public broadcaster reported the closure, citing Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Palestinian sources say Israeli forces and settlers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023. They cite killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.
The measures covered government and private schools as well as universities, and some institutions moved instruction online.
An-Najah National University, a private institution in the northern West Bank, told students to attend remotely Wednesday, saying the step was taken “in light of the prevailing circumstances and out of concern for their safety on the third anniversary of the start of the war on Gaza.”
Education directorates in most West Bank districts moved Wednesday's lessons to Tuesday, citing “in view of the current circumstances” and “to ensure the safety of students.”
Government schools currently operate three days a week because of the financial crisis facing the Palestinian Authority.
The precautions follow an announcement Sunday by Israel of a full closure of crossings with the West Bank and Gaza on Oct. 5 and 7, the dates around the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 events. Israel's public broadcaster reported the closure, citing Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Palestinian sources say Israeli forces and settlers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023. They cite killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment