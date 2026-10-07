403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Sail prepares to welcome over 100 sailors to landmark 15th Mussanah Race Week and 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship
(MENAFN- omansail) Muscat, 7 October 2026 – Final arrangements are underway as Oman Sail prepares to welcome more than 100 sailors from across the region for a landmark edition of Mussanah Race Week, presented by Renaissance Services, held at the Barceló Mussanah Resort from 15–21 October 2026.
Since its inception, Mussanah Race Week has established itself as an essential fixture on the regional and international sailing calendars, unique in its combination of high-performance coaching workshops, its focus on international youth development, and high-level regatta racing.
This year marks the 15th edition of Mussanah Race Week, and adding to the impact of this year’s regatta, Oman Sail will simultaneously host the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, organised in cooperation with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee and the Arab Sailing Federation. The standalone women's championship is set to welcome around 30 female sailors competing across the Optimist, ILCA 4, and ILCA 6 classes, highlighting the continued growth and momentum of women’s sailing across the Arab world.
Held at the Mussanah Sailing School, a Category (A) High-Performance Centre, the event provides a proven pathway for young sailors to hone their skills alongside international peers while reinforcing Oman Sail’s wider mission to nurture local talent and showcase itself as a premier global sailing destination.
Hamad Al Yahmadi, Project Manager of Mussanah Race Week, said, “Reaching the 15th edition of Mussanah Race Week is a momentous milestone for Oman Sail and a true testament to the enduring success of this event. Over the past decade and a half, Mussanah Race Week has evolved into a well-established festival of sailing and a globally respected platform for youth development, bringing together cultures, fostering camaraderie, and preparing the next generation of sailors for competitive sailing.Our teams are focused on delivering a high-quality event and extending a warm Omani welcome to more than 100 sailors, coaches and delegation members.
Nawaf Al Ghadani, Deputy Head of Sailing Schools at Oman Sail, added, “Mussanah Race Week plays a vital role in our regional talent development strategy, bridging grassroots discovery with elite international competition. To celebrate our 15th edition alongside the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship underscores the incredible progress of the sport in Oman and across the region. Providing an equal, world-class platform for youth and female athletes allows us to raise the standard of sailing in Oman, inspire the next generation, and continue positioning our nation as a world-class hub for maritime sports.”
The events will begin on on 15 October 2026 with registration and measurement, followed by briefings and practice races. Racing will commence on 18 October, with competitors across the Optimist, Optimist Juniors, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and Para Inclusive Hansa 303 and RS Venture Connect classes will then take to the water for up to four races per day. The event will culminate on 21 October with the prize-giving and closing ceremony, honouring the top overall sailors, junior competitors under 12, and leading female athletes.
Mussanah Race Week 2026 will also support Oman Sail’s environmental commitments as a certified Clean Regatta, including a ban on single-use plastics, event-wide recycling initiatives, and a community beach clean-up during the event week.
By ensuring sailing offers equal opportunities, the combined Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance and Arab Women’s Sailing Championship serves as a high-impact catalyst for social change, contributing significantly to multiple pillars of Oman Vision 2040. Oman Sail Women's Sailing programme launched in 2012 and stands as a powerful example of how a sports initiative can be strategically aligned with the national development goals.
Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance Services will be held with support from Strategic Partner the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Experience Oman, Bronze Partner the Barceló Mussanah Resort, and Official Supporter Partners the National Mineral Water Company SAOG (Tanuf) and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee.
Since its inception, Mussanah Race Week has established itself as an essential fixture on the regional and international sailing calendars, unique in its combination of high-performance coaching workshops, its focus on international youth development, and high-level regatta racing.
This year marks the 15th edition of Mussanah Race Week, and adding to the impact of this year’s regatta, Oman Sail will simultaneously host the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, organised in cooperation with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee and the Arab Sailing Federation. The standalone women's championship is set to welcome around 30 female sailors competing across the Optimist, ILCA 4, and ILCA 6 classes, highlighting the continued growth and momentum of women’s sailing across the Arab world.
Held at the Mussanah Sailing School, a Category (A) High-Performance Centre, the event provides a proven pathway for young sailors to hone their skills alongside international peers while reinforcing Oman Sail’s wider mission to nurture local talent and showcase itself as a premier global sailing destination.
Hamad Al Yahmadi, Project Manager of Mussanah Race Week, said, “Reaching the 15th edition of Mussanah Race Week is a momentous milestone for Oman Sail and a true testament to the enduring success of this event. Over the past decade and a half, Mussanah Race Week has evolved into a well-established festival of sailing and a globally respected platform for youth development, bringing together cultures, fostering camaraderie, and preparing the next generation of sailors for competitive sailing.Our teams are focused on delivering a high-quality event and extending a warm Omani welcome to more than 100 sailors, coaches and delegation members.
Nawaf Al Ghadani, Deputy Head of Sailing Schools at Oman Sail, added, “Mussanah Race Week plays a vital role in our regional talent development strategy, bridging grassroots discovery with elite international competition. To celebrate our 15th edition alongside the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship underscores the incredible progress of the sport in Oman and across the region. Providing an equal, world-class platform for youth and female athletes allows us to raise the standard of sailing in Oman, inspire the next generation, and continue positioning our nation as a world-class hub for maritime sports.”
The events will begin on on 15 October 2026 with registration and measurement, followed by briefings and practice races. Racing will commence on 18 October, with competitors across the Optimist, Optimist Juniors, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and Para Inclusive Hansa 303 and RS Venture Connect classes will then take to the water for up to four races per day. The event will culminate on 21 October with the prize-giving and closing ceremony, honouring the top overall sailors, junior competitors under 12, and leading female athletes.
Mussanah Race Week 2026 will also support Oman Sail’s environmental commitments as a certified Clean Regatta, including a ban on single-use plastics, event-wide recycling initiatives, and a community beach clean-up during the event week.
By ensuring sailing offers equal opportunities, the combined Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance and Arab Women’s Sailing Championship serves as a high-impact catalyst for social change, contributing significantly to multiple pillars of Oman Vision 2040. Oman Sail Women's Sailing programme launched in 2012 and stands as a powerful example of how a sports initiative can be strategically aligned with the national development goals.
Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance Services will be held with support from Strategic Partner the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Experience Oman, Bronze Partner the Barceló Mussanah Resort, and Official Supporter Partners the National Mineral Water Company SAOG (Tanuf) and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment