Qatar Tourism Hosts Taste Of Qatar Series II Spotlighting Local Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism yesterday hosted the second series of its“Taste of Qatar” sessions, titled“Spotlight on Qatari Entrepreneurs,” bringing together distinguished guests, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to celebrate the vital role of local talent in shaping the nation's culinary landscape.

The interactive platform focused on Qatari entrepreneurs and creative local talents who, driven by passion and innovation, are defining the contours of Qatar's evolving restaurant sector. The event underscored the sector's contribution not only to dining but also to culture, creativity and the premium tourism experience that the country continues to advance.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and other dignitaries attended the event.

Speaking about Qatar Tourism's vision for the restaurant sector and the role of Qatari entrepreneurs in shaping the country's culinary offering, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber said that the culinary sector is a genuine expression of Qatar's identity, culture and time-honoured hospitality, as well as a vital economic sector with promising opportunities for growth and investment.

“To this end, we are building an integrated ecosystem that supports the sector's development and instils a culture of excellence, through initiatives and programmes that raise standards of quality and service and enable business owners to develop distinctive, competitive experiences that attract visitors,” he said.

He added that Qatari restaurants and brands also play an important role in shaping the destination's story and offering visitors authentic experiences that embody Qatar's culture and identity and reflect the wealth of tourism, heritage and cultural assets the country has to offer.

Director of PR and Communications at Visit Qatar Jassim Al Mahmoud, noted that the series is dedicated to celebrating a segment that forms the heart of Qatar's restaurant sector: Qatari entrepreneurs and creative local talents.

“Driven by passion and vitality, they are shaping the contours of Qatar's evolving and growing culinary landscape,” he said. Al Mahmoud emphasised that Qatar Tourism designed the session as a rich forum for exchanging ideas and perspectives while spotlighting stories of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We firmly believe that the culinary arts and the restaurant scene offer more than just meals served to customers; they reflect our culture, showcase innovation, and serve as a cornerstone of the premium tourism experience,” he stated.

He pointed to the sector's robust expansion, noting that Qatar's restaurant and culinary industry is experiencing a flourishing era of growth and development.“The figures we are proud of bear witness to this sustainable progress; the sector currently comprises over 6,000 restaurants offering exceptional variety and diverse cuisines,” Al Mahmoud said.

“This growth is not merely quantitative; it encompasses a commitment to world-class quality standards-a dedication that has garnered high international acclaim, notably through the Michelin Guide.” According to Al Mahmoud, Qatar's restaurant sector includes 30 Michelin-listed restaurants, eight Michelin-starred establishments, and thousands of restaurants that have earned the Bib Gourmand distinction. He attributed these achievements to the unwavering commitment of entrepreneurs and industry representatives to the highest standards of excellence and quality.

The event featured two panel discussions. The first explored the journey of Qatari entrepreneurs, examining their success stories, the challenges they have navigated and how they have transformed innovative ideas into successful and scalable businesses.

The panel brought together Founder and CEO of Flat White Specialty Coffee Maryam Al Badr; and Founder and CEO of Inbat Group Ghanim Al Sulaiti; Founder and Creative Director of The Espresso Collective and InStudio Club Nouf Al Haidous; Chairman of MA Group Abdulla Al-Emadi; and Founder of Athar Café, Haql Café and Palladium Ajlan Al Kaabi.