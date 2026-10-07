France Suspends Stun Grenade Use In School Protests: Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: France has suspended the use of stun grenades in high school protests, the interior minister announced Wednesday, after a 14-year-old lost his hand to one fired by police.

"I am suspending their use for the high school students' movement" until there was more clarity on what happened, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told radio broadcaster RTL.

A policeman has been charged in the incident and a further 18 internal police investigations have been launched over allegations of brutality during the demonstrations.