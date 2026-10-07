QSE Index Opens Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose 0.04% at the opening of Wednesday's trading session, gaining 3.75 points from the previous session's close to reach 9,263 points, supported by gains across three sectors.

QSE data showed positive performances in the sectors of Telecoms (+0.46%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.24%), and Real Estate (+0.12%).

On the other hand, performance was negative for Industrials (-0.08%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.13%), Insurance (-0.23%), and Transportation (-0.54%).

By 10am, turnover stood at QR 37.478 million, with 21.317 million shares traded in 2,371 transactions, according to QSE data.