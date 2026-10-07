QSE Index Opens Higher
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose 0.04% at the opening of Wednesday's trading session, gaining 3.75 points from the previous session's close to reach 9,263 points, supported by gains across three sectors.
QSE data showed positive performances in the sectors of Telecoms (+0.46%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.24%), and Real Estate (+0.12%).
On the other hand, performance was negative for Industrials (-0.08%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.13%), Insurance (-0.23%), and Transportation (-0.54%).
By 10am, turnover stood at QR 37.478 million, with 21.317 million shares traded in 2,371 transactions, according to QSE data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment