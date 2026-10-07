Thani Humanitarian Supports 90 Education Assistance Cases With QR1.37M In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strong community support for education has enabled the Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (Thani Humanitarian) to provide assistance to 90 eligible education cases during the third quarter of 2026, with total spending exceeding QR1.37m.

The foundation said its“Manarat Ilm” (Beacon of Knowledge) project supported 90 students from July 1 to September 30, with total spending reaching QR1,370,338. The project ranks among the leading initiatives supported by the foundation's Beneficiary Services Centre in terms of both the number of cases and the volume of financial assistance.

The project witnessed particularly strong community response in September as the new academic and university year began and education fees became due. Support covered school and university fees as well as accumulated arrears that could threaten students' ability to remain in education.

Assistance was provided to students at Qatar University, Lusail University and University of Doha for Science and Technology, as well as schools, kindergartens, specialised centres for people with disabilities and other educational institutions, reflecting Thani Humanitarian's efforts to expand its partnerships.

University and higher education cases accounted for 62 of the beneficiaries, or around 69% of the total, while 26 cases involved school and kindergarten students. Male beneficiaries accounted for 76 cases, or 84.4%, compared with 14 female cases, or 15.6%. The beneficiaries represented 29 nationalities.

Thani Humanitarian stressed that financial support is paid directly to the relevant educational institution rather than handed to beneficiaries in cash. It also clarified that the foundation does not directly receive cases, which are referred to Thani Humanitarian through private schools.

Director of the Beneficiary Services Centre at Thani Humanitarian Dr Mohammed Rashid Al Marri, said the project helps remove financial barriers that could otherwise interrupt students' education.

“In every file we receive, there is a student whose educational journey is about to stop, not because of poor academic performance, but because of difficulty paying fees. Our role is to remove this obstacle so the student can remain in their seat and complete the academic year,” he said.

Al Marri described education as a long-term investment in families and society, noting that paying fees on time helps preserve students' educational opportunities and psychological stability while easing a significant financial burden on families.

He said the strong response to Manarat Ilm at the start of the 2026-27 academic year reflected growing community awareness of the importance of education in national development.