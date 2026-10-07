Awqaf Ministry Registers Waqf Bequest To Support Quran Education Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has registered a charitable woman's bequest to endow a property in South Madinat Khalifa, with its proceeds dedicated to Quran education centres.

The property will be administered by the General Directorate of Awqaf, while its revenues will be allocated to Quran education centres under the Waqf Fund for the Service of the Quran and Sunnah.

The bequest marks the donor's first registered waqf initiative with the General Directorate of Awqaf. Through the initiative, she has chosen to turn her property into a permanent charitable asset serving the Holy Quran, creating a recurring source of income to support Quran education in accordance with the condition she specified.

Assistant Director of the Waqf Funds Department at the General Directorate of Awqaf Ali Hamad Al Muhanna Al Marri, said the initiative demonstrates the lasting impact that a waqf bequest can create by transforming a property from a limited-use asset into a sustainable source of benefit for successive generations.

He noted that directing the property's revenues to Quran education centres combines the sustainability of the endowed asset with the importance of its charitable purpose. The income generated by the property will contribute to strengthening resources dedicated to teaching the Holy Quran, promoting its sciences and reinforcing its values within society.

Al Marri said the registration of the bequest and the donor's decision to dedicate the property's revenues to Quran education centres are aligned with the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs for 2025-2030.