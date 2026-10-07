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Minister Of Public Health Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador

Minister Of Public Health Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador


2026-10-07 04:04:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Shuraim. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen and enhance cooperation in the health sector.

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The Peninsula

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