Paris Hosts Runway To Web Summit Qatar 2027 In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Government Communications Office (GCO) and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in France organised the second promotional Runway to Web Summit Qatar 2027 event in Paris.

This gathering is part of preparations to host the summit's fourth edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from January 31 to February 3 2027.

During the event, Business France, the public agency supporting the international development of the French economy, officially announced it will lead a trade delegation to the fourth edition of Web Summit Qatar through a dedicated pavilion for French companies, investors, and partners.

The move aims to boost French startups and give them a platform to showcase their solutions and innovations to the global technology and investment community at the summit.

The delegation will include leading French companies and institutions such as artificial intelligence company Mistral AI, luxury goods group LVMH, and French public investment bank Bpifrance.

The event aimed to expand international participation, build on the growing presence of French startups, investors, and speakers from previous editions, and foster cooperation between Qatari and French tech ecosystems.

Attendees included senior officials and representatives from Business France, TotalEnergies, Alice & Bob, Qadran, Invest Qatar, and a select group of investors and entrepreneurs.

The event welcomed over 100 Qatari and French representatives, investors, and entrepreneurs. Sessions focused on strengthening bilateral tech cooperation, supporting market expansion, and facilitating global investment access for European tech firms.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations:“Qatar and France concluded a strategic Investment Partnership focused on innovation startups, investment fund and project connected to the French economy, particularly in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital technologies, energy transition, healthcare, and aerospace.”

He stated:“France brings a scientific and technology expertise, leading research institutions and a dynamic startup ecosystem. Qatar brings investment capacity, advanced infrastructure, global connectivity and a growing innovation ecosystem. In this sense, Web Summit Qatar is much more than a place to showcase technology. It is a place to connect with investors, find partners, and open new opportunities for growth.”

Director of Studies and Strategic Planning at the GCO Soud Ahmed Al Boinin noted Paris was chosen as the series' first European stop for its strong ecosystem of startups, incubators, and investors.

He highlighted that French startup participation in Doha has more than tripled since the inaugural summit, reflecting growing interest in Qatari opportunities.

Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar Dr. Hamad Rashid Al Naimi stated:“Qatar's value to startups extends beyond market opportunity. It is a highly connected ecosystem where founders can access partners, investors, customers, and enablers who can help accelerate growth. In our region, trusted relationships remain a critical part of doing business, and building those connections is often what turns potential into progress.”

Commenting on Doha as the host city, Chief Events Officer at Web Summit Craig Becker noted:“Anyone thinking of coming to Doha should come during Web Summit Qatar. It is the time when the business communities of the world converge in the Middle East, in Doha, and an opportunity to meet the people who could make a real difference to your business trajectory or professional development. Doha is a world-class 21st-century city with a rich history and culture, and a real vibrancy and energy across the business community and the startup ecosystem building around it.”

Director of Export Programs at Business France Laurence de Touchet noted that hosting a French pavilion at Web Summit Qatar and leading a French trade delegation to the summit reflect Qatar's rising position as a regional tech hub with major investments in AI, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.