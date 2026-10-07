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488 Arrested as French Student Protests Draw Trump's Fire
(MENAFN) France's foreign minister pushed back Tuesday against US President Donald Trump's account of the country's escalating high school protests, insisting France must "write its own story" instead of letting outsiders define what is happening at home.
"If we do not write our own story, others will write it for us," Jean-Noel Barrot said, according a to broadcaster. He cautioned against letting France "endure the stories of others."
Barrot was responding to Trump, who blamed the student-led demonstrations on "out of control mass migration" and Islam.
"What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The protests themselves, however, have been driven by other grievances. Tens of thousands of students, teachers and other demonstrators have marched nationwide over crumbling school buildings, teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and education funding.
Barrot said France's "rivals, adversaries, and partners" are all trying to read the movement "in their own way."
The unrest has sharpened in recent days, with demonstrations spreading across the country and clashes reported in several cities. The French Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the protests and 43 law enforcement officers were injured.
What began as a campaign over school conditions and resources has grown into one of France's largest student mobilizations in decades, with organizers putting turnout at 450,000.
"If we do not write our own story, others will write it for us," Jean-Noel Barrot said, according a to broadcaster. He cautioned against letting France "endure the stories of others."
Barrot was responding to Trump, who blamed the student-led demonstrations on "out of control mass migration" and Islam.
"What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The protests themselves, however, have been driven by other grievances. Tens of thousands of students, teachers and other demonstrators have marched nationwide over crumbling school buildings, teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and education funding.
Barrot said France's "rivals, adversaries, and partners" are all trying to read the movement "in their own way."
The unrest has sharpened in recent days, with demonstrations spreading across the country and clashes reported in several cities. The French Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the protests and 43 law enforcement officers were injured.
What began as a campaign over school conditions and resources has grown into one of France's largest student mobilizations in decades, with organizers putting turnout at 450,000.
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