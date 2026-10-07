Finnable And Flipkart Finance Partner To Bring Instant Credit Closer To Millions Of Indian Shoppers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Finnable joins Flipkart Finance as a co-lending partner for Flipkart Pay Later Brings Finnable's experience in underwriting new-to-credit and thin-file customers to the Flipkart ecosystem Say goodbye to financial friction and hello to ultimate cart freedom. Finnable and Flipkart Finance have officially joined hands to integrate consumer credit right where you actually spend your time: your favourite shopping apps. Available across Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes, the partnership deepens the digital credit infrastructure, now with Finnable's underwriting extending access to a wider set of India's shoppers.

Finnable partners with Flipkart Finance to expand access to instant checkout credit across Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes, including for new-to-credit customers

Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe on Myntra, restocking essentials on Flipkart Minutes, or grabbing tech on Flipkart, you can now split payments, manage your budget, and check out seamlessly with up to Rs 1 Lakh. The programme is already live across India and has seen strong early uptake from customers since launch.

Customers can choose from three repayment options. Short-term credit repayable in up to 30 days, Pay in 3 splits the cost across three payments. EMI plans run from 3 to 12 months for higher-value purchases such as mobiles, electronics and appliances. The entire journey takes place within the app, and eligible customers are approved within seconds.

"India's next wave of consumers will meet credit where they already shop, not at a traditional bank branch," says Amit Arora, Co-Founder, Finnable. "With Flipkart Finance and Flipkart platforms, we're bringing formal credit to customers across segments with the exact simplicity they expect in their shopping experience."

About Finnable

Finnable is a technology-led lending start-up focused on making credit simple, fast, and accessible. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Arora, the start-up offers personal loans, Loans Against Property (LAP), and consumer finance, combining data-driven underwriting with a customer-first approach. (Web: href="" rel="nofollow com/finnabl )

Disclaimer & Regulatory Note

Finnable Credit Private Limited and Flipkart Finance Private Limited are RBI-registered NBFCs. Loans are jointly originated under the RBI specified digital & co-lending framework, with Flipkart platforms facilitating the digital customer journey. All loans are subject to eligibility, documentation, and credit assessment. All applicable charges are detailed in the Key Fact Statement.