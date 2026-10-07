403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The new fragrance makes its debut through a flamenco-inspired performance built around fire, movement and contrast
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) 6th October, 2026, DUBAI, UAE: UAE Born based, and global lifestyle brand, ARMAF turned the launch of its latest fragrance into a theatrical spectacle at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, unveiling Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego through a live performance inspired by the rhythm, movement and intensity of flamenco.
Rather than a conventional fragrance reveal, the launch brought together dance, music, fire and immersive visual effects to interpret the character of the new scent. Flamenco and tango dancers took to the stage as the performance moved between moments of energy and stillness, building towards the fragrance reveal. The production intensified as the music gathered pace, with fiery embers and bursts of flame cutting through the darkness. Immersive audio-visual effects introduced a contrasting interplay of fire and ice, mirroring the fragrance's progression from bright citrus and fruit to radiant floral warmth and woods.
At the centre of the launch was Armaf Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego, a fragrance built around contrast and warmth. It opens with bright citrus before moving into the rich, juicy character of charred pineapple. Solar blossom forms the heart of the composition, bringing a radiant warmth, while cedar provides depth and a warm woody base.
The fragrance's olfactory journey was reflected in the performance itself. As the scent moved from its brighter opening into its warmer heart and deeper base, the choreography became increasingly expressive, drawing on the physicality and emotional intensity associated with flamenco.
For ARMAF, the inspiration extends beyond the visual language of the dance. Flamenco's emphasis on rhythm, movement and emotion provided a framework for interpreting how Fuego develops on the skin — with each layer introducing a different facet of its character. The launch forms part of ARMAF's continued expansion of the Club de Nuit franchise, which has grown into a broad collection of fragrances with distinct interpretations and olfactory profiles. With Intenso Fuego, the brand explores a warmer and more expressive direction, bringing together citrus brightness, tropical fruit, solar warmth and woods.
The debut at Beautyworld Middle East marks another chapter in ARMAF's growing presence on the international fragrance stage, using the global beauty trade event as a platform to introduce new expressions of its portfolio to industry audiences and consumers.
Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego is now part of the ARMAF fragrance portfolio, with availability across its international distribution network.
About ARMAF Born in Dubai, ARMAF has become one of the world's fastest-growing fragrance houses, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Renowned for delivering accessible luxury through exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and innovation, the brand has built an extensive portfolio of globally celebrated fragrances spanning lifestyle, premium and niche collections. Today, one ARMAF fragrance is sold every second worldwide, reflecting the trust and loyalty of millions of consumers across the globe. Through unforgettable storytelling, world-class collaborations and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, ARMAF continues to shape the future of modern perfumery while creating the next generation of iconic fragrances
Rather than a conventional fragrance reveal, the launch brought together dance, music, fire and immersive visual effects to interpret the character of the new scent. Flamenco and tango dancers took to the stage as the performance moved between moments of energy and stillness, building towards the fragrance reveal. The production intensified as the music gathered pace, with fiery embers and bursts of flame cutting through the darkness. Immersive audio-visual effects introduced a contrasting interplay of fire and ice, mirroring the fragrance's progression from bright citrus and fruit to radiant floral warmth and woods.
At the centre of the launch was Armaf Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego, a fragrance built around contrast and warmth. It opens with bright citrus before moving into the rich, juicy character of charred pineapple. Solar blossom forms the heart of the composition, bringing a radiant warmth, while cedar provides depth and a warm woody base.
The fragrance's olfactory journey was reflected in the performance itself. As the scent moved from its brighter opening into its warmer heart and deeper base, the choreography became increasingly expressive, drawing on the physicality and emotional intensity associated with flamenco.
For ARMAF, the inspiration extends beyond the visual language of the dance. Flamenco's emphasis on rhythm, movement and emotion provided a framework for interpreting how Fuego develops on the skin — with each layer introducing a different facet of its character. The launch forms part of ARMAF's continued expansion of the Club de Nuit franchise, which has grown into a broad collection of fragrances with distinct interpretations and olfactory profiles. With Intenso Fuego, the brand explores a warmer and more expressive direction, bringing together citrus brightness, tropical fruit, solar warmth and woods.
The debut at Beautyworld Middle East marks another chapter in ARMAF's growing presence on the international fragrance stage, using the global beauty trade event as a platform to introduce new expressions of its portfolio to industry audiences and consumers.
Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego is now part of the ARMAF fragrance portfolio, with availability across its international distribution network.
About ARMAF Born in Dubai, ARMAF has become one of the world's fastest-growing fragrance houses, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Renowned for delivering accessible luxury through exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and innovation, the brand has built an extensive portfolio of globally celebrated fragrances spanning lifestyle, premium and niche collections. Today, one ARMAF fragrance is sold every second worldwide, reflecting the trust and loyalty of millions of consumers across the globe. Through unforgettable storytelling, world-class collaborations and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, ARMAF continues to shape the future of modern perfumery while creating the next generation of iconic fragrances
notsosubtle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment