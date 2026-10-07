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Israeli Settlers Injure 4 Palestinians; Couple Besieged in Hebron
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians were injured in separate attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, among them a married couple trapped in their home near Hebron, according to local accounts and Palestinian media.
In the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, dozens of settlers encircled the home of Yousef Shnaran in Wadi al-Rakhim and beat him and his wife, injuring them both. Relative Ayman Shnaran gave the account to media.
He said the settlers had pitched a tent only meters from the house earlier in the day and then massed there in growing numbers. Israeli soldiers eventually arrived but did not end the siege, he said, and ambulances could not get through to the wounded couple. Seven children were still inside the home.
Elsewhere in the Hebron district, settlers attacked homes and fired shots in Beit Ummar, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Israeli forces also raided several houses in the town. No injuries or arrests were reported.
In the northern West Bank, two brothers who farm olives were hurt when settlers attacked harvesters from Marda and neighboring Jamma'in, north of Salfit. The news agency said both men were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. The settlers also made off with the olives the farmers had gathered.
Since October 2023, settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
In the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, dozens of settlers encircled the home of Yousef Shnaran in Wadi al-Rakhim and beat him and his wife, injuring them both. Relative Ayman Shnaran gave the account to media.
He said the settlers had pitched a tent only meters from the house earlier in the day and then massed there in growing numbers. Israeli soldiers eventually arrived but did not end the siege, he said, and ambulances could not get through to the wounded couple. Seven children were still inside the home.
Elsewhere in the Hebron district, settlers attacked homes and fired shots in Beit Ummar, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Israeli forces also raided several houses in the town. No injuries or arrests were reported.
In the northern West Bank, two brothers who farm olives were hurt when settlers attacked harvesters from Marda and neighboring Jamma'in, north of Salfit. The news agency said both men were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. The settlers also made off with the olives the farmers had gathered.
Since October 2023, settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
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