CSE Masterminds Quiz Offers Prizes And Rewards Exceeding Rs.5 Million

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Colombo Stock Exchange will hold the eighth CSE Masterminds Quiz at Shangri-La Colombo on 9 October, offering more than Rs. 5 million in prizes, rewards and giveaways, according to the exchange.

The team competition begins at 3 pm in the hotel's Main Ballroom and brings together teams from the public and private sectors.

Questions will cover international business, global markets, current affairs, the Sri Lankan economy and business, the local stock market, and sports and entertainment. A rapid-fire round will conclude the competition.

The winning team can receive up to Rs. 2 million, with up to Rs. 1 million for the runners-up and Rs. 750,000 for the team placed third. Sector awards will recognise the highest-performing team from each participating sector.

The exchange's combined prize figure includes championship prizes, sector awards, audience prizes, raffle offerings and participant gift bags. It therefore covers rewards beyond the main team competition.

Guest participants can take part in audience question rounds and a raffle for three free return tickets provided by Fits Aviation. The audience segment is supported by ACCA, CIMA and Sarvodaya Development Finance and facilitated through Layup by Creative E-Learning.

An evening after-party will feature the band Doctor and guest performer Umara Sinhawansa, together with food and beverages. Each participant will receive a gift bag supported by the event's sponsors.

Hatton National Bank and Bartleet Religare Stockbrokers are platinum sponsors. Other partners include financial institutions, technology companies and consumer businesses.

Shangri-La Colombo is the hospitality partner, International Distillers the beverage partner and Fits Aviation the official airline partner. Daily FT, Daily Mirror and the Sunday Times are print media partners.

Enquiries about participating in the competition can be directed to Shanika on 076 305 6691 or Dinusha on 076 431 6907.