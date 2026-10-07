Sampath Bank Enables Google Pay Acceptance Through Bancstac Partnership

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sampath Bank has enabled merchants using its Internet Payment Gateway to accept Google Pay, through a partnership with payment infrastructure provider Bancstac, according to the bank's announcement.

The service is intended for payments through e-commerce platforms, mobile applications and digital invoices. Participating businesses can add Google Pay as a checkout option within the Sampath Bank gateway.

The partners describe the payment process as using tokenisation and customer authentication, including biometric verification or device passcodes. Bancstac processes transactions after verification, while reconciliation follows Sampath Bank's existing settlement arrangements.

According to the announcement, businesses already using the gateway, or joining it, do not need technical integration or development to access the capability.

Sampath Bank's head of card centre, Chirath Samarasekara, linked the service to efforts to expand the bank's payment options and enable merchants to reach customers using digital wallets.

Bancstac chief executive Evan Lau described the integration as reducing technical barriers for businesses seeking to offer Google Pay. He also linked it to the partners' aim of improving online checkout and reducing abandoned purchases.

The announcement concerns merchant acceptance through the bank's online gateway. Google separately lists Sampath Bank Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards among supported payment methods for Google Wallet in Sri Lanka.

Card eligibility and merchant acceptance serve different parts of the payment process. Google's support information states that banks determine whether their cards work with Wallet and may restrict individual cards from mobile payments.

The partners identify Android devices as part of the intended customer experience and present the gateway integration as an additional option for online purchases.

Bancstac provides payment infrastructure to licensed financial institutions, including connections to banking systems and payment networks. Sampath Bank was established in 1987. The partnership extends the bank's relationship with Bancstac into Google Pay acceptance for its gateway merchants.