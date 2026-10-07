Vietjet Wins CAPA Award Following Launch Of Colombo Route

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Vietjet has won CAPA's Asia Low Cost/Hybrid Airline of the Year award, following the launch of its direct service between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City.

CAPA confirmed the award among the winners announced at its Airline Leader Summit Asia in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan, on 1 and 2 October.

The airline's announcement identifies the Colombo route as operating three times weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The service connects Sri Lanka with Vietnam as part of Vietjet's international network expansion.

Vietjet describes its hybrid model as combining cost discipline and operational efficiency with a wider choice of fares, amenities and services. Its strategy includes development of an Airbus A330 wide-body fleet.

Vice chairwoman, vice president and group chief financial officer Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong linked the model to investment in aircraft, technology and service capabilities, alongside competitive fares.

CAPA's award recognises an airline adopting a low-cost or hybrid strategy that has distinguished itself through leadership and innovation. In its assessment, CAPA highlighted Vietjet's growth and its integrated approach to training, maintenance, ground handling and technology.

The carrier also announced plans to deploy Starlink satellite internet across its fleet. The proposed service is intended to provide passengers with connectivity for work, communications and entertainment during flights.

Further investments described by the airline include a maintenance facility in Long Thanh and exploration of aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in Vietnam.

Vietjet identifies technology, artificial intelligence, data and cybersecurity as additional areas of cooperation. These developments form part of its effort to build support services alongside its flight network.

The airline presents the Colombo service as one element of that strategy, serving leisure travellers, people visiting friends and relatives, and business passengers. Its announcement links the new connection to opportunities for travel, tourism and commercial engagement between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.